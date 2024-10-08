UNICEF Delivers Medical Supplies To 2 Mln People In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) announced on Tuesday that it has provided 167 tons of medical supplies to assist approximately two million people in Lebanon, particularly women and children affected by the escalating crisis in the county.

In a statement the UNICEF revealed that it delivered 67 tons of medical supplies over the past three days, through both land and air transport, the supplies were procured with support from the British government

These resources aim to bolster healthcare teams to ensure they can continue offering regular medical services and address the increasing numbers of individuals requiring care due to the ongoing aggression by the Israeli occupation.

UNICEF noted that additional truckloads of supplies were expected to arrive in days, following the distribution of 100 tons of medical supplies across the country recently.

The delivered aid includes essential emergency health kits for hospitals treating injured patients, maternal and midwifery kits, as well as critical medicines and treatments for infectious and acute conditions.

First aid kits have also been provided to assist emergency response teams and ambulances delivering life-saving care.

The UNICEF representative in Lebanon, Edouard Beigbeder stated that hospitals were struggling under the immense pressure of a rapidly increasing number of cases.

He emphasized the urgent need for additional medical supplies to ensure that women and children in Lebanon receive the life-saving care they need.

In addition to medical supplies, UNICEF has distributed approximately 135 tons of emergency relief supplies, including support for 60,000 displaced people across more than 240 shelters throughout Lebanon.

UNICEF called on the international community to provide humanitarian support, and ensure that supply routes to Lebanon remain open so that aid can be delivered swiftly and safely to children in need.

Earlier this month, UNICEF launched an emergency appeal for USD 105 million to sustain the delivery of life-saving supplies and services over the next three months. (end)

