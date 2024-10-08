Sajad Lone Wins Handwara Seat

Lone secured 2,9812 votes, while Ramzan got 2,9150 votes.

Meanwhile, Sajad Lone expressed gratitude and thanked the people of Handwara for his victory.

“My gratitude and thanks to the people of Handwara I will always be there to serve you. I can never repay this debt,” Lone wrote on X.

