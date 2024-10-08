Sajad Lone Wins Handwara Seat
Date
10/8/2024 7:06:24 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- People's conference president Sajad Lone won the Handwara seat in North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday, defeating National Conference's Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan by 662 than votes, according to the Election Commission.
Lone secured 2,9812 votes, while Ramzan got 2,9150 votes.
Meanwhile, Sajad Lone expressed gratitude and thanked the people of Handwara for his victory.
“My gratitude and thanks to the people of Handwara I will always be there to serve you. I can never repay this debt,” Lone wrote on X.
