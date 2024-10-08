WINNERS OF ASIAN RESTAURANT AND TAKEAWAY AWARDS 2024 ANNOUNCED

(MENAFN- Pressat) Winners of the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2024 (ARTA) were announced at the awards ceremony this weekend on 6th October at Royal Lancaster, London.

The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards is the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK, honouring Asian restaurants all over the UK. The ARTA 2024 welcomed a guest list of the nation's most popular Asian restaurateurs alongside MPs and celebrities as they collectively honoured the achievements of the industry.

In attendance included celebrities namely, Patsy Kensit (Actress & Singer). Julius Francis (Professional Boxer), Leila Russack (Singer & Songwriter), Jackie St Clair (Model) and Subrina Hussain (CEO of NTV Europe) among many others. The ceremony was hosted by TV presenters, Samantha Simmonds (TV show host) and Richard Jones (Magician).

Interspersing the awards presentation included a performance by the artist Muza who performed live and delighted the audience with his talent.

Winners at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2024 are:

Champion of Champion: Radhuni Lounge Restaurant, Risborough

National Chef of the Year: Colombo Kitchen, Worcester Park

National Takeaway of the Year: Bombay Cuisine, Prestwich, Manchester

Newcomer of the Year: My Delhi, Leicester

Streetfood Restaurant of the Year: Chakhdoom, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

Asian Fusion Restaurant of the Year: Yakitori House, Glasgow

Japenese Restaurant of the Year: Sakura Finest, Weston-super-Mare, Bristol

Essex Restaurant of the Year: Pride of Sylhet, Dunmow

Hertfordshire Restaurant of the Year: Ginger Bar & Restaurant, Stevenage

Kent Restaurant of the Year: Jumeira Indian Restaurant, Cranbrook

North East Restaurant of the Year: Babul's, Darlington

North London Restaurant of the Year: Yaki Ya!, London

North West Restaurant of the Year: Indian Lounge Restaurant, Bury

South Central Restaurant of the Year: Radhuni Lounge Restaurant, Princes Risborough

South West Restaurant of the Year: Mint Bay, Highbridge

North Wales Restaurant of the Year: Benllech Tandoori Restaurant, Brynteg

South Wales Restaurant of the Year: Sheesh Mahal, Llanelli

Northern Ireland Restaurant of the Year: Nu Delhi, Belfast

West Midlands Restaurant of the Year: Monsoon Restaurant, Birmingham

East Anglia Restaurant of the Year: Curry Palace, Cambridge

Scotland Restaurant of the Year: Monsoona Healthy Indian Cuisine, Aberdeen

Surrey Restaurant of the Year: Yaadein, Epsom

Sussex Restaurant of the Year: Darchini, Horsham

City & East London Restaurant of the Year: City Spice, London

Central & West London Restaurant of the Year: Paro, London

East Midlands Restaurant of the Year: Jomidar Lounge, Northampton

South West Chef of the Year: Raj Bari, Bristol

North East Chef of the Year: The Vine Indian Cuisine, Sheffield

Surrey Chef of the Year: Colombo Kitchen, Worcester Park

Wales Chef of the Year: Raj Kitchen Pure Indian Cuisine, Swansea

Sussex Chef of the Year: Tamarind Indian Restaurant, Isle of Wight, Newport

East Anglia Chef of the Year: Jilani, Sudbury Colchester

North West Chef of the Year: Imli Restaurant, Heywood

Essex Chef of the Year: The Coriander, Ongar

East Midlands Chef of the Year: The Spice Lounge, Northampton

Hertfordshire Chef of the Year: Abbots Tandoori, Abbots Langley

North West Takeaway of the Year: Bombay Cuisine, Manchester

East Anglia Takeaway of the Year: Eastern Spice, Ipswich

Kent Takeaway of the Year: Sher-E-Bangla Indian Takeaway, Longfield

South Wales Takeaway of the Year: Saffron Kitchen, Cwmbran

Essex Takeaway of the Year: Curry Tree, Stanford-le-Hope

East Midlands Takeaway of the Year: Amir's Balti House, Retford

Surrey Takeaway of the Year: Mohini Balti House, Carshalton

Hertfordshire Takeaway of the Year: Saffron Indian Takeaway, Borehamwood

South Central Takeaway of the Year: Malik's Express, Maidenhead

Scotland Takeaway of the Year: Gurkha Kitchen, Fraserburgh

ARTA Founder Mohammed Munim said at the awards this year,“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of ARTA 2024 – the Pan Asian restaurants, takeaways, and chefs who continue to stand as pillars of excellence in the UK's hospitality industry. As the original and premier awards ceremony dedicated to celebrating the best of the UK's Asian restaurant and takeaway sector, we honour your unwavering commitment and passion, which continue to bring unparalleled flavours and experiences to diners across the nation, even in the face of adversity.

I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the esteemed guests who have joined us in this celebration tonight.

In keeping with our mission to support the industry, I am pleased to announce that ARTA, in partnership with Cambridge Regional College and Chef Online, is launching a specialised training program to help upskill chefs in our community, ensuring the future of Asian cuisine remains vibrant and innovative. This initiative reflects our dedication to nurturing talent and enhancing the skills of those who make this industry exceptional.

This industry is not just about food; it represents the beauty and strength of multiculturalism in the UK. ARTA 2024 celebrates you, the champions of this journey, for your enduring contribution to our culinary landscape”

Chief red carpet guest Patsy Kensit spoke at the ceremony yesterday,“I'm delighted to be part of ARTA 2024. The talent and passion of the chefs are truly inspiring, and it's an honour to celebrate such exceptional cuisine with this wonderful community”

Cambridge Regional College & ARTA Ambassador Graham Taylor said during the awards ceremony,“I'm honoured to be part of ARTA's journey. Since its establishment, I've had the pleasure of tasting incredible dishes and working with talented chefs who continue to deliver exceptional cuisine. ARTA brings together a special and inclusive community, and I'm proud to be a part of it.”

ARTA is the only official award that recognises, promotes, and celebrates the immense importance and popularity of the Pan Asian catering industry in the UK, as determined by its consumers.