Don't Forget To Enter The Latin Heritage Celebración De Huevos Sweepstakes!

Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing, but there's still time to join Eggland's Best and Chef Pati Jinich in celebrating by entering the "Latin Heritage Celebración de Huevos" Sweepstakes! Fans can enter daily for the chance to win $5,000 to enhance their Latin journey at EBFamilySweeps .

Now through October 22nd, fans can enter this exciting sweepstakes daily for a chance to win the $5,000 Grand Prize to help them plus up their Latin cooking game. Additionally, fans have a chance to win Weekly Prize packs that feature a signed cookbook from Chef Pati, delicious salsas from La Costeña, EB branded cookware and a three-month supply of Eggland's Best eggs!

"This sweepstakes offers our fans a wonderful opportunity to infuse their kitchens with the rich and diverse flavors of Latin culture," says Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best.

"That's why we're so excited to work with Chef Pati Jinich to help our fans experience the delicious flavors of Latin culture within their own homes with prizes designed to inspire and elevate their culinary endeavors."

In collaboration with Chef Pati Jinich, Eggland's Best has also created a collection of tasty Hispanic-inspired recipes that highlight the rich culture of this celebration, including Burrito de Deshebrada con Huevo and Enchiladas de Chile Verde con Huevos Montados , both made with Eggland's Best eggs. Eggs are a fundamental component in many Hispanic dishes, as they provide a reliable source of high-quality protein and essential nutrients. Each dish showcases the superior nutrition and taste of Eggland's Best eggs, making them an ideal choice for any Hispanic Heritage Month gathering.

"Cooking is an expression of love and tradition, especially in Latin culture," said Pati Jinich, Chef and TV Personality. "Partnering with Eggland's Best allows me to share the vibrant and diverse flavors that define our cuisine, while encouraging families to bring those authentic tastes into their kitchens, creating meals that are both nourishing and deeply rooted in our cultural heritage."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25 percent less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE EGGLAND'S BEST "LATIN HERITAGE CELEBRACIÓN DE HUEVOS" SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older and have reached the age of majority in state of jurisdiction. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 9/10/24 at 9:00 AM ET and ends 10/22/24 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here . Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher.

About Chef

Pati Jinich:

Pati Jinich is the Emmy-nominated Mexican host and executive producer of both La Frontera , her PBS Primetime docuseries that reveals untold stories from the US-Mexico border and Pati's Mexican Table , which has brought Mexican flavors into American homes for more than 10 years. A James Beard award-winning chef and former political analyst, Pati has made it her life's work to build greater understanding between her two home countries: Mexico where she was born and the United States where she currently resides and is raising her family. In addition to her television work, she is a New York Times

bestselling author with 3 cookbooks, including her most recent Treasures of the Mexican Table: Classic Recipes, Local Secrets , and has contributed to publications including The New York Times.

