Plansight Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Solution For Employer Benefits Industry

Plansight, a leading innovator in the employer benefits space, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered platform designed to transform the way benefits professionals work. This new solution promises to eliminate hours of manual data entry and analysis, allowing brokers to focus on what truly matters: advising clients and growing their business.

The Plansight AI platform leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to automate the most time-consuming aspects of the benefits renewal process. Key features include:



Intelligent document parsing: The AI can read and extract crucial information from a wide variety of document types, including proposals, quotes, and renewal letters.

Automated side-by-side comparisons: The platform populates detailed comparisons, allowing brokers to easily review and select the best options for their clients. One-click renewal presentations: Once selections are made, the system automatically generates professional, client-ready renewal presentations.

"We've seen firsthand the challenges that benefits professionals face with manual data entry and analysis," said Weston Lunsford, CEO of Plansight. "Our AI solution is not just about saving time; it's about empowering brokers to deliver more value to their clients. By automating the tedious parts of the job, we're freeing up our users to be the strategic advisors they were meant to be."

Early adopters of the platform report significant time savings and improved accuracy in their work. Clay, a senior benefits consultant at Magellan HCM, shared, "Plansight's AI has revolutionized our workflow. What used to take days now takes hours, and the reduction in errors is remarkable."

The launch of this AI platform comes at a crucial time for the industry, as benefits professionals face increasing pressure to deliver more value in less time. Plansight's solution addresses this challenge head-on, providing a competitive edge to brokers and consultants who embrace the technology.

About Plansight:

Plansight is a leading technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the employer benefits industry. By leveraging cutting-edge AI and machine learning, Plansight creates innovative solutions that empower benefits professionals to work smarter, faster, and more effectively. Plansight is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

