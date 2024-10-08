Hockeystack Integrates With Linkedin To Revolutionize Ad Influence Measurement For B2B Marketers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Marketers using HockeyStack's integration with LinkedIn Ads can now see how spend on ads of all formats is contributing to pipeline and revenue.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HockeyStack has joined the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program for Reporting and

ROI to help revenue teams create and capture more pipeline. By illuminating golden paths, HockeyStack turns ideal customer journeys into actionable and repeatable playbooks. This clarity empowers HockeyStack customers to confidently answer "what's working," make well-informed decisions about where to invest, and unify sales and marketing efforts for the best possible return.

Measuring the effectiveness of brand awareness and lead generation efforts can be a challenge that marketers face. It is challenging to tie impressions, clicks and other brand-level data to pipeline, causing marketers to decrease budget unless they can prove the efficacy of long-term, high-reward efforts.

Now, with the Hockeystack integration for LinkedIn Ads, marketers can better understand these campaigns' impact on pipeline and revenue. HockeyStack brings in impression and click-level data for LinkedIn Ads campaigns and unifies it with other data sources to give B2B marketers the most complete view of the impact LinkedIn Ads are having on pipeline generation and closure.

"LinkedIn has, by far, the best MQL to opportunity conversion rate compared to other channels. We're seeing that about 36% of the LinkedIn MQLs become opportunities compared to 22% on Facebook, Bing and Google," said Emir Atli, CRO of HockeyStack. "This is why we are so excited to bring this integration to our customers, so they can clearly see the value LinkedIn Ads are bringing to their business."

And customers are already starting to see results. "HockeyStack allows us to see the true impact of LinkedIn on driving revenue, and share that story with our exec team," said Chris Wood, Director of Demand Generation at ActiveCampaign.

To see how to get started with HockeyStack and get the most out of your Ads campaigns on LinkedIn, reach out to us .

About HockeyStack

HockeyStack is the Command Center for B2B revenue teams. We integrate with your CRM, marketing automation tools, ad platforms and data warehouse to show the ideal customer journey. HockeyStack customers use this data to measure channel performance, launch cost-efficient campaigns, and prioritize the right accounts.

Contact: Claudia Ring - 216.255.7283 - [email protected]

SOURCE HockeyStack

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED