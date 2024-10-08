This represents a growth rate of 6.19% from 2024 to 2032, driven by an increasing elderly population worldwide, higher incidence of osteoporosis and other bone diseases among the elderly, a rise in accidents and burn injuries, and an increase in disposable income.



The increasing number of road accidents and trauma-related injuries globally is driving the trauma fixation devices market. Urbanization and rising traffic density have led to more frequent road mishaps, resulting in a surge in bone fractures and other serious injuries. This has created a growing demand for trauma fixation devices like plates, screws, and intramedullary nails.

Falls, particularly among older people, have also become a significant concern. These factors increase the need for effective and quick recovery solutions, increasing demand for external and internal fixation devices. Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of fatality in children and young adults, with 20-50 million people suffering from non-fatal injuries in road accidents resulting in disability each year.

Advancements in Technology and Product Innovation

Technological advancements and continuous product innovation are driving the trauma fixation devices market. Manufacturers focus on developing devices with enhanced biocompatibility, durability, and ease of use to improve patient outcomes. Innovations such as bioabsorbable and smart implants integrated with sensors reduce the need for secondary surgeries and gain traction. These advancements improve trauma fixation effectiveness and cater to the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Growing Geriatric Population and Osteoporosis Cases

The trauma fixation devices market is witnessing growth due to the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and related fractures among the elderly population. The rising senior population globally is leading to a surge in age-related bone conditions, resulting in a higher demand for effective fixation solutions. Healthcare providers are emphasizing better treatment options and fracture management in elderly patients.

North American Trauma Fixation Device Market Overview

The trauma fixation devices market in North America is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as the prevalence of trauma-related brain injuries, ongoing product development activities by regulatory authorities, and well-established healthcare facilities. The region's robust healthcare infrastructure and the presence of key market players are also contributing to this growth. In 2021, there were over 586 traumatic brain injury-related hospitalizations per day in the US. These injuries require prompt diagnosis for assessment and treatment decisions.

Orthopedic surgery for children and adolescents can now use OSSIOfiber bio-integrative fixation technology after being cleared by the FDA in December 2023. This technology allows the use of OSSIOfiber Compression Screws and Trimmable Fixation Nails in children aged two to 21 years. Key players like DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet are contributing to the growth of the regional trauma fixation devices market through their strong distribution networks.

