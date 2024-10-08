(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseau, Dominica , Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta Infinitum Data has revealed that it has developed a partnership with Asprofin . The partnership involves implementing their quantum database to streamline package tracking, certification, and inspection data for SMEs and various industries. The union of these capabilities will mitigate numerous log jams in the chain, such as non-transparency and safety concerns, among others.

Quantum Leaps in Management

While classical computers have SIMD (Single Instruction for Multiple Data instructions), that is, instructions that act on multiple elements at once, or, in some instances, parallelism, quantum computers offer a far more potent form of parallelism, with N SIMD instructions which are in effect and run simultaneously, Quantum Computing has experienced explosive growth, and improvement of qubits and quantum algorithms will change the industries. According to recent statistics, quantum computing could produce between $450 billion and $850 billion in economic value within the next few decades. Its inclusion into supply chains is not only future-focused but can be a game changer in global trade.

Quantum dot technology, brought to modern supply chains by Asprofin Bank with Quanta Infinitum Data, addresses the complex needs of modern supply chains. The Air Force Research Laboratory and SRI developed a framework for tracking key components and materials in the quantum stack and stressed the need for supply chain transparency and accountability.

Case Studies and Practical Implementations

Features of Quanta Infinitum Data's platform fit perfectly with proven quantum computing to optimize the supply chain. For example, a quantum-inspired architecture enabled a global beverage distributor to maximize delivery to about 700,000 vending machines, yielding better operational efficiency. In the same way, a multinational automobile manufacturer applies quantum computing to determine the best suppliers and establish the purchase schedule that produces the lowest cost and the highest production efficiency. To reduce costs and enhance production efficiency, a multinational automobile manufacturer application has another use case in which quantum computing is used to identify the best suppliers and optimize a purchasing schedule.

The tangible benefits of optimal route selection and supply density, as well as the certification processes, presented here, serve as a clear illustration of the transformative power of quantum computing in supply chain logistics.

Using Quanta Infinitum data in a Supply Chain Security / Certification Infrastructure

Furthermore, Quanta Infinitum Data's platform is a natural addition to quantum computing to satisfy a global need across supply chains to secure better and certify transactions. The global quantum supply chain framework aims to answer a set of urgent questions related to where components can be obtained and supply chain dependencies, as well as where the source of critical materials can be located. As a result, Quanta Infinitum Data's integration guarantees that the products are in real-time validated for compliance with the international regulations ISO, CE, and RoHS, reducing the diffusion of counterfeit products and promoting responsible sourcing.

Helping Navigate Quantum Supply Chain Geopolitical Tensions



Navigating global geopolitical tensions is part of supply chain challenges beyond logistic issues. Quantum computing involves a lot of investment from countries like the U.S., China, and the European Union, which shape the quantum computing landscape through affordable quantum computing and conducive government incentives and policies. For example, the U.S. put export controls on advanced quantum technologies to maintain a strategic advantage; the EU seeks to capture a more significant share of the semiconductor market. The international landscape of keeping supply chain dependencies abroad (e.g., Sub Assemblies & Raw Materials) snuggles up to the importance of having advantages in supply chain management tool sets, like Quanta Infinitum Data, negotiating possible detours in policies or detriments in market currents.

In Support of Quantum Computing in Supply Chains: Statistics

However, the researchers found that quantum computing in supply chain logistics has the potential to minimize costs. If successful, adopting the technology can help companies save up to 30 percent on inventory and freight charges. Moreover, industry reports reveal that quantum computing can bring big advantages in predictive maintenance, route optimization, and risk management, among other areas.

Newsworthy Technological Advancement

Asprofin Bank's adoption of Quanta Infinitum Data's quantum dot technology is significant for SME supply chain management. This technology can allow Asprofin Bank to assist its clients in tracking and tracing their packages, certifying their products, and being more transparent with their data to enable more efficient and secure global trade. The future is here-this is a moment of transformation for the bank, its clients, and the broader industry as quantum computing becomes a critical part of supply chain operations.

About Asprofin Bank

Asprofin Bank is a leading financial institution dedicated to providing tailored banking solutions with a focus on integrity, transparency, and compliance. Fully licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Unit of the Commonwealth of Dominica. Asprofin Bank is FATCA GIIN compliant and registered with a Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) number 9845007F66BCEC5OE706. The financial institution offers private banking services globally, ensuring data privacy and regulatory adherence.





About Quanta Infinitum Data

Quanta Infinitum Data LLC leads in data security by utilizing quantum dot technology to enhance data storage, encryption, and traceability. Dedicated to transforming data management, they offer secure, scalable solutions tailored for industries like healthcare, finance, government, and logistics.





