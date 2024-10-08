Dr. Henry G. Brzycki & Elaine J. Brzycki: Transforming Humankind With New Methods For Happy, Healthy, Flourishing People

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The guidebook for living a happy, healthy and flourishing life.

Dr. Henry G. Brzycki and Elaine J. Brzycki, Founders of The Brzycki Group and The Center for the Self in Schools

The Brzycki Group and The Center for the Self in is Committed to Improving the Quality of Life for All Humankind

- Dr. Henry G. Brzycki

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Consider that 80% of all people have lost hope and a sense of possibility due to the weight of existential anxiety and depression felt consciously and unconsciously, and many now have symptoms of mental illness. The Brzycki Group has found that people are not taught how to develop the mindset to meet the overwhelming emotional and psychological demands of today's fast pace of life.

A logical perspective says that happy, healthy and flourishing people do not do harm to themselves or others. When well-being is a priority, when people learn the dimensions of well-being and the psychology of well-being, then they prioritize their mental health, their physical health and their contributions to the greater good.

The latest advances in human development and positive psychology offer learnable skills that build resilience and protective factors to prevent anxiety, depression and physical and mental illness.

Dr. Henry G. Brzycki, Co-President of The Brzycki Group and The Center for the Self in Schools, says,“It's time to start building better people. Trust each individual's innate spirit and give them methods to create well-being through their own sense of purpose and possibilities. It starts with you-inside every person is a better one.”

Mental health and well-being are the core of a happy, healthy and flourishing life. Mental health is not simply the absence of mental illness-they are very different. Mental health is a state of well-being in which you see and achieve your own unique potential in life. You realize your abilities, cope with life's normal stresses, work productively and make a contribution to others.

Mental health and well-being can be viewed as a scale from -5 to 0 to +5. People usually focus on the scale's negative side, only noticing serious problems and trying to heal back up to a 0. However, mental health is assessed on the positive side, developing from 0 up to a +5 level.

As described in five internationally-selling books by the Brzyckis, the number one factor to proactively build mental health is to have a sense of purpose in life. And the best way to develop purpose is to dive deeper into self-knowledge.

It is urgent. Recently, the U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared, "Kids' Declining Mental Health Is the 'Crisis of Our Time'."

Research points to several factors that are contributing to this surge in children's mental health problems: the isolating effect of technology usage, student anxiety about issues like school shootings and climate change, and the self-image and emotional dysregulation problems that can result from intense involvement with social media. Educators and parents agree that the need for enhanced mental health services in schools is growing, and schools are not equipped to meet the current and increasing demand.

According to a national poll conducted by Effective School Solutions in partnership with John Zogby Polling, the data shows:

.90% of school administrators describe mental health challenges in their schools as moderate to severe.

.60% of parents describe mental health challenges in schools as moderate or severe.

The Brzycki Group's methods transform the trajectory of our society through proactively building children's and adolescents' mental health and well-being. The Brzyckis are committed to shifting society's future trajectory from the current mental illness crisis to happy, healthy, flourishing people.

Dr. Brzycki says,“Let's be honest. Does this life, this world, look and feel like what we want in our-or our children's-highest dreams? We have a new vision for humankind.”

The solution to addressing this existentially overwhelming situation is to go to the heart of the matter: address the internal life and self-awareness of children and adolescents using the latest positive psychology best practices for reaching the inside of children, preventatively and pro-actively, not simply administering more external controls after the fact, post-behavior. The prescription is to build a better person and a better society upon positive psychology foundations and practices.

Positive psychology is not about thinking positive thoughts all the time, but rather, it is the study of how people can flourish amidst challenges in the direction of their dreams. It offers a new paradigm with a set of solutions to produce happy, healthy and flourishing children from our schools.

The research is robust and conclusive that self-awareness is the number one protective factor to preventing mental illness. The Brzyckis' methods uses the self as the lens through which students learn, so that students can balance cognitive with non-cognitive factors to become happy and whole people who are equipped to create a positive life and make contributions toward a better society.

It is time for our educational leaders, medical professionals and parents to learn these best practices-described in the Brzyckis' five books-for the sake of our children's mental health and well-being and for our society.

Their most recent book, Purpose and Possibilities: How to Transform Your Life , is suitable for adolescents through adulthood. In the book, the Brzyckis teach the psychological dimensions of mental health and well-being with 15 simple, effective, learnable exercises that build competencies to transform people's lives. The book is intended for people who are serious about living a happy, healthy and flourishing life and who believe that inside every person is a better one.

Henry G. Brzycki, Ph.D., and Elaine J. Brzycki, Ed.M., have generated a body of work to impact the human condition and make the world a better place. They are authors of 5 top-selling books and Co-Presidents of The Brzycki Group and The Center for the Self in Schools. They can be contacted: ....

