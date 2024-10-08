Russian Missile Strike On Kharkiv: 16 Injured, Rescuers Searching For Survivors Under Rubble
10/8/2024 6:09:16 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion troops launched a missile strike on Kharkiv, targeting a civil enterprise. As of now, 11 casualties have been confirmed, including a teen, 16.
Three injured civilians are in grave condition, reports Mayor Ihor Terekhov , Ukrinform saw.
"A tentative report: we have a missile hit in Kharkiv. There are currently no full reports on victims or destruction. The information is being clarified," the mayor initially wrote on social media.
Later Terekhov added that, in fact, several missiles hit the city, and that the type of weapons involved is being verified.
A large-scale fire was reported at the site of a civil enterprise.
Oleh Syniehubov , chief of the regional military administration, said the enemy strike targeted the city's Industrial District. A civil production facility sustained damage.
"The casualty toll at the moment stands at 11. Among those injured is a 16-year-old child. Three are in serious condition," the head of the administration wrote on Telegram before updating the toll to 16.
As reported earlier, on October 6, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.
