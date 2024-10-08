Kuwait Amir Receives Credentials Of Arab, Foreign Diplomats
Date
10/8/2024 6:04:56 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday the Ambassadors of South Sudan, Honduras, Bangladesh, Algeria, and Kyrgyzstan who handed their credentials during a ceremony at Bayan Palace.
Senior state officials attended the ceremony. (end)
tm
MENAFN08102024000071011013ID1108756803
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.