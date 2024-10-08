Turkiye To Evacuate Nationals From Lebanon By Sea On Wednesday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara, Turkiye: The evacuation of Turkish nationals, who have applied to leave Lebanon, will take place on Wednesday by sea, the Turkish Foreign said.

In a statement, the ministry said two Turkish Navy ships with a total capacity of 2,000 are expected to sail to Beirut on Tuesday.

"Details of the evacuation process will be communicated to our citizens who have contacted the Consulate Call Center," it said, adding that should the need arise, evacuation would continue in the following days.

"Preparations to meet the needs of our citizens upon their arrival in Turkiye have been completed," the ministry said.

Turkiye's humanitarian aid will also be transported to Lebanon by the evacuation ships, it added.

Since Sep. 23, Israel has been waging war on Lebanon, carrying out unprecedentedly intense and deadly airstrikes targeting various areas, alongside a ground incursion in the south, in defiance of international warnings and UN resolutions.

In recent days, amid escalating military tensions and Israeli attacks on Lebanon, several countries have launched evacuation operations to ensure the safety of their nationals as the security situation deteriorates, including the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy.