

The OTC drug and dietary supplement market is segmented by category into vitamin and dietary supplements, cough and cold dosage forms, analgesics, gastrointestinal dosage forms, skin and other categories. The vitamin and dietary supplement market was the largest segment of the OTC drug and dietary supplement market segmented by category, accounting for 38.5% or $119.71 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the vitamin and dietary supplement segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the OTC drug and dietary supplement market segmented by category, at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2023-2028.

The OTC drug and dietary supplement market is segmented by dosage form into tablets, hard capsules, powders, ointments, soft capsules, liquids and other dosage forms. The tablets market was the largest segment of the OTC drug and dietary supplement market segmented by dosage form, accounting for 33.2% or $103.26 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the soft capsules segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the OTC drug and dietary supplement market segmented by dosage form, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2023-2028.

The OTC drug and dietary supplement market is segmented by distribution channel into pharmacies, grocery stores, vitamin and health food stores and online pharmacies. The pharmacies market was the largest segment of the OTC drug and dietary supplement market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for pharmacies % or $144.13 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the online pharmacies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the OTC drug and dietary supplement market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the OTC drug and dietary supplement market, accounting for 42.7% or $132.84 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the OTC drug and dietary supplement market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.9% and 9.3% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.7% and 7.9% respectively.

The global OTC drug and dietary supplement market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 21.5% of the total market in 2023. Nestle S.A. was the largest competitor with a 4.5% share of the market, followed by Procter & Gamble Co. with 3.4%, Haleon plc with 2.9%, Abbott Laboratories with 2.4%, Sanofi S.A. with 1.8%, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc with 1.7%, Bayer AG with 1.6%, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. with 1.2%, Nature's Bounty Co. with 1% and Perrigo Company plc with 0.9%.

The top opportunities in the OTC drug and dietary supplement market segmented by category will arise in the vitamin and dietary supplements segment, which will gain $57.73 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the OTC drug and dietary supplement market segmented by dosage form will arise in the tablets segment, which will gain $46.76 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the OTC drug and dietary supplement market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the pharmacies segment, which will gain $60.26 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The OTC drug and dietary supplement market size will gain the most in the USA at $32.63 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the OTC drug and dietary supplement market include expansion of production capabilities in dietary supplements and OTC drugs, new over-the-counter option for opioid overdose reversal, launch of natural herb-based supplement for nursing mothers, introduction of OTC drug line for pain and allergy relief, innovation in women's health pharmaceuticals.

Player-adopted strategies in the OTC drug and dietary supplement market include focuses on focus on expanding its business expertise through new product solutions, strengthening its business operations through strategic partnerships, and strengthening its business capabilities through the launch of new products.

The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider OTC drug and dietary supplement market; and compares it with other markets.



Key Attributes:

