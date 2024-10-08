(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Hyperscale Data Center - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market was valued at USD 31.39 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 45.65 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.44%.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Climate Neutral Data Center Pact is instrumental in making European data centers more sustainable. By 2030, all signatories to this pact commit to powering their facilities entirely with renewable energy.

Investors in the European hyperscale data center market are exploring new locations, such as Spain, Portugal, Greece, and other countries with abundant renewable energy resources and reasonable land prices.

Leading tech companies like Microsoft, Meta, and Google are at the forefront of developing environmentally sustainable data centers. They employ initiatives such as using sustainable materials in construction, implementing green facades, and exploring alternative energy sources such as hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO). Colocation data center developers also follow suit.

Austria, Romania, and Poland are significant destinations for data center development in Central and Eastern Europe. Operators in this region prefer natural gas as an energy source. Data center operators in Central & Eastern Europe tend to use natural gas as an energy source. KEY TRENDS THAT IMPACT EUROPE HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET Procurement of AI

The use of AI is increasingly prevalent across Europe. Governments and businesses actively take steps to harness AI's capabilities through various initiatives. Several countries, including Germany and the U.K., have already formulated national strategies for AI. Additionally, other countries have begun implementing tangible measures to integrate AI into their operations. In June 2022, Spain introduced an AI regulatory sandbox to test and regulate AI applications. Furthermore, Portugal's i4.0 program, based on AI technology, is designed to enhance the country's technological landscape. Attractive Sustainability Initiatives Attracting the Data Center Operators

The European Union (EU) consistently strives to transition energy use entirely to green sources by implementing new laws and regulations.

The UK and France, among others, are committed to the Paris Agreement. This commitment obliges them to phase out fossil fuels as energy sources and substitute existing power capacity with renewable alternatives.

The Climate Neutral Data Center Pact spurred data center operators to aim for 100% renewable energy usage by 2030. Governments throughout Europe shift to renewable energy sources, diminishing their reliance on fossil fuel-based energy. The UK government aims to transition entirely to renewable energy sources by 2035. Furthermore, Germany has set a target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS IT INFRASTRUCTURE

The Europe hyperscale data center market uses various server types to meet operational needs. Blade servers are popular due to their high power density and compact design, making them ideal for dense computing environments. Rack servers offer flexibility and ease of expansion and are commonly used for various enterprise applications.

Micro servers are used in small enterprises due to their low power and space requirements. For example, in January 2023, HPE introduced the Superdome Flex 280 server, designed for high-performance applications such as SAP HANA and Oracle. From 2020 to 2023, the market saw a shift from 1/10 GbE switches to 25 GbE and higher capacity switches, indicating a growing need for robust networking equipment capable of supporting the high bandwidth demands of modern applications. ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Lithium-ion UPS systems, fuel cells, and natural gas generators will be implemented in data centers as operators move toward a more efficient electrical infrastructure. AWS will use HVO across all its European data centers. It has already replaced diesel with HVO in its Ireland facility. Furthermore, Microsoft partnered with Eaton to outfit all of Microsoft's data centers with grid-interactive UPS systems. Efficient electric infrastructure, such as medium voltage switchgear and other equipment, is increasingly used in hyperscale data center facilities. MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Most data center operators use free cooling and zero-water cooling, leveraging the region's cold temperatures. Colt Data Centre Services uses free cooling most of the year in the Paris South West data center, and the same will be used in the expansion of this data center.

Liquid cooling is promoted across data centers. Free cooling and zero-water cooling will be less efficient than liquid cooling due to the increased workload of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) across Europe. Liquid cooling companies venture into Europe. In January 2023, iXora B.V. and Lubrizol partnered, where iXora B.V. will use Lubrizol's immersion liquid in its systems. GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

Increased investments in hyperscale facilities will increase investments in engineering, design, and installation services as data center operators implement sustainable designs in development. District heating is prevalent in Europe, where data center firms transfer heat from data centers to nearby offices, residential places, swimming pools, etc. The Nordic region leads the development of district heating with data center firms. Western Europe also increased investments in district heating technology. GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The Nordics and Western Europe remain top choices for large-scale investments in hyperscale data centers due to their access to free cooling and air-based cooling systems.

Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin (known as the FLAPD market) are central hubs in Western Europe. However, Spain and Portugal are emerging as new destinations for building hyperscale data centers in the Europe hyperscale data center market.

Ongoing investments in renewable energy and factors like available land and labor heavily influence decisions on where to build hyperscale facilities.

Spain, Portugal, and Greece are attractive to investors in the Europe hyperscale data center market due to their abundant renewable energy resources and relatively lower land costs than the crowded FLAPD and other markets.

The Western European and Nordic regions will continue to be focal points for data center development, with more companies choosing to establish their presence there.

Major investments in hyperscale data centers are also seen in Poland, Austria, and Romania in Central and Eastern Europe. These countries push for renewable energy investments to support the power needs of data center operations. Real estate and private equity firms are growing interested in entering the data center market. They either establish dedicated data center business units or form joint ventures with existing data center operators to invest in large-scale projects. KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS

Microsoft, Google, and Meta are major investors in Europe hyperscale data center market in terms of cloud players.

Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, and NTT are major colocation data center operators developing hyperscale facilities across Europe.

Eaton, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, and others invest in lithium-ion-based UPS systems. These companies provide electrical infrastructure for hyperscale development across Europe.

Eaton, Vertiv, Schneider Electric, and others supply lithium-ion-based UPS systems, smart grid solutions, and new switchgear compatible with different power sources. Ferrovial, Arup, RED, ISG, M+W Group, and others will see an increased demand for the development of hyperscale data center facilities. Key Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

ATOS

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

INSPUR

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NEC Corporation

NetApp

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Super Micro Computer Wistron Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Aermec

Alfa Laval

Aksa Power Generation

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Climaveneta

Cummins

D'Hondt Thermal Solutions

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

ebm-papst

Emicon Innovation and Comfort

Enrogen

Flaktgroup

Grundfos

Guntner

Gesab

HiRef

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Kohler-SDMO

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Munters

NetNordic

Nlyte Software

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Reillo Elettronica

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane (Ingersoll Rand) Vertiv Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

AODC

AEON Engineering

ARC:MC

Ariatta

ARSMAGNA

Artelia

Arup

Aurora Group

Atkins

Basler & Hofmann

Benthem Crouwel Architects

Bouygues Construction

Callaghan Engineering

CAP INGELEC

Coromatic

Deerns

Designer Group

Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige

Dornan

DPR Construction

EYP MCF

Ferrovial

Fluor Corporation

Future-tech

Granlund Group

GreenMDC

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Haka Moscow

ICT Facilities

IDOM

ISG

JCA Engineering

JERLAURE

Kirby Group Engineering

Linesight

M+W Group

Mace

Mercury

Metnor Construction

MT Hojgaard

Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)

Norma Engineering

Oakmont Construction

PM Group

PQC

Quark

Ramboll Group

RED

Royal HaskoningDHV

STO Building Group

STRABAG

STS Group

Sweco

TPF Ingenierie

TTSP

Turner & Townsend

Warbud

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

YIT Zauner Group Prominent Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Apple

Aruba

atNorth (Partners Group)

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

CyrusOne

DATA4

DigiPlex (IPI Partners)

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

EcoDataCenter

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

Global Switch

Google

Green Mountain

Iron Mountain (IO)

Ixcellerate

Kevlinx

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

Orange Business Services

Rostelecom Data Centers

T5 Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers

Verne Global

Virtus Data Centres

Yondr

Global Technical Realty Stratus DC Management KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Europe hyperscale data center market by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Europe hyperscale data center market?

How big is the Europe hyperscale data center market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Europe hyperscale data center market by 2029? What are the key trends in the Europe hyperscale data center market? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 438 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $31.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $45.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Europe



Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Coverage

2. Market at a Glance

3. Introduction



Key Characteristics & Advantages of Hyperscale Data Centers

Factors That Influence Hyperscale Data Center Projects in Europe

Growth of Hyperscale Data Center in Europe Tier Certification Levels

4. Premium Insights



Key Highlights

Key Trends That Impact Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market

Geographical Analysis

Segmental Analysis Key Market Participants

5. Market Opportunities & Trends



Rapid Growth & Use of AI

Government Support for Green Data Center Initiatives

Rise in Application of District Heating Procurement of Modern Cooling Technologies

6. Market Growth Enablers



Investments in Cloud Infrastructure

Data Localization Laws

Enhanced Connectivity Through Submarine Cables Digital Transformation & Tax Incentives

7. Market Restraints



Supply Chain Issues

Carbon Emissions

Dearth of Skilled Workforce Security Challenges

8. Market Landscape



Market Overview

Investment: Market Size & Forecast

Area: Market Size & Forecast Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

9. Infrastructure



IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure General Construction

10. IT Infrastructure



Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure Network Infrastructure

11. Electrical Infrastructure



UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

12. Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Systems

Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure

13. Cooling System



CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units

14. Cooling Technique



Air-based Cooling Liquid-based Cooling

15. General Construction



Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security DCIM/BMS Solutions

16. Tier Standard



Tier I & II

Tier III Tier IV

17. Western Europe

18. Nordics

19. Central & Eastern Europe

20. Competitive Landscape



IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction Data Center Investors

21. Key Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

22. Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

23. Prominent Construction Contractors

24. Prominent Data Center Investors

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

European Hyperscale Data Center Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900