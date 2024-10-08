Flyzy To Invest 10 Cr In Tryvisa, Aiming To Make It The Largest 'Made-In-India' Visa Solutions Provider

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 8th Oct 2024, New Delhi: Flyzy, one of India's leading travel-tech platforms has announced a significant of INR 10 Cr in tryvisa, their new product. This innovative streamlines visa applications. Flyzy has already disrupted the traditional B2B by redefining travel operations for its clients by ensuring transparency, profitability, and scalability.



With this investment, the brand is expanding in the B2C space and aims to make this product into India's largest 'Made in India' visa solutions provider, at par with global standards. Tryvisa is projected to reach 100 Cr in revenue by FY27 having already processed 1000+ visas successfully in just its pre-beta launch version. It is gaining popularity rapidly because of its automated, AI-driven process that allows users to apply for 20+ countries within 5 minutes!



At present, the visa processing sector is dominated by either international players or small scale companies. Tryvisa is a unique, Made in India product which will be a game changer in Indian travel-tech.



With this investment, Flyzy will provide a dedicated visa support team for documentation ensuring that the tryvisa users have a hassle free experience. It will offer the best in class customer support, a service, Flyzy is renowned for. With the launch of this new product, Flyzy is forecasted to disrupt the travel-tech sector.



Speaking on the investment, Mr. Deepak Meena, CEO and Co-founder, Flyzy speaks, "This new product- tryvisa is an innovative platform to optimise visa application process in the country. With this investment we will be able to further automate processes and provide best in class services to our rapidly growing customer base. While there are similar products available in the market, they are either owned by or invested in by an overseas company. Tryvisa is Made in Bharat, for the world. We know the power of customer-centric solutions and I believe that with tryvisa we will redefine the visa application process making it more reliable, seamless and quick."



About Flyzy



Flyzy is revolutionizing the B2B travel booking industry by prioritizing transparency, efficiency, and profitability for its clients. With cutting-edge SaaS solutions, Flyzy simplifies booking processes, offering agents and corporate travelers easy access to special rates and unmatched customer support with response times between 2-10 minutes. Their platform's unique ability to track expenses, streamline GST and TCS filings, and save clients up to 20% on travel costs sets them apart in the Indian market. Expanding globally, Flyzy is poised to become a top business travel supplier by blending technology with customer-centric solutions.



Company :-PRable Global

User :- Kanika Gulati

Email :...