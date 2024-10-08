The News Forum Exclusive Canadian Broadcast Debut ‘Land For Peace’

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum (TNF) announces the broadcast debut of the two-part documentary Land for Peace (Part 1 Tuesday October 8 and Part 2 Wednesday October 9).



Debut of Groundbreaking Documentary“Land for Peace” Explores Israel's History and the Path to a Two-State Solution

The much-anticipated documentary Land for Peace is set to make its broadcast debut on The News Forum on Tuesday October 8 and Wednesday October 9. The two-part series offers an in-depth exploration of the complex history of the State of Israel, its regional neighbors, and the ongoing quest for a peaceful resolution in the region.

Land for Peace offers a comprehensive look into the multifaceted historical, political, and social dynamics that have shaped Israel and its neighbors. Through a careful examination of the land's origins, it traces the roots of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and explores what is required for a two-state solution to succeed and generate lasting peace for the region.

“With 1.9 million Palestinians living in peace as Israeli citizens, peace in Gaza and West Bank is possible with the right leadership,” said Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum.“We hope this informative documentary will help viewers explore ideas and conditions for regional collaboration and sustainable partnerships.”

