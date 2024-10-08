(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- CoirProducts PR teamLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UK's largest coir portfolio, co® of Salike® is proud to announce a meaningful new partnership with Save A Warrior UK, a charity dedicated to helping veterans and first responders facing trauma-related issues. This collaboration reflects CoirProducts' commitment to continue making a profound impact on the community it works with.Save a Warrior UK was founded out of a deep-seated commitment to address the alarming rates of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicide amongst veterans and first responders in the UK. As many veterans and first responders carry heavy burdens of trauma and moral injury, they often suffer in silence due to stigma, fear of judgement, and lack of access to resources. Save A Warrior offers various integrative approaches to healing, resilience, and a commitment to serving others.Through a 3-day residential retreat followed by 500 days of ongoing support, participants engage in a range of practices including meditation, group discussions, and personal reflection. By fostering emotional sobriety and creating a space for breaking cycles of silence, Save A Warrior empowers individuals to embark on their own personal journey of recovery and growth. The programme is open to individuals aged 18 and older who have served just one day in the UK Armed Forces, Police, or Fire Service.Save A Warrior operates globally, with over 2,500 individuals from the UK, US, Australia, and Europe having participated in its programmes. Many graduates have reported a sense of healing and transformation, with the programme helping to reduce symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and improving their overall quality of life. The organisation also offers follow-up support through weekly Zoom meetings, ensuring participants continue to receive care long after the initial retreat.While Save A Warrior has made a significant impact, more work is needed to provide veterans and first responders with adequate support. There are opportunities for individuals to support this important work through donations, programme seats, participating in fundraising efforts, or volunteering. Spreading awareness and sharing knowledge is key to creating lasting change.Since its inception, CoirProducts of Salike® has been driven by purpose. For co® of Salike®, this partnership is personal.“We recognise the immense sacrifices that veterans and first responders have made, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the support they deserve,” a company spokesperson said.“At CoirProducts, we believe in long-term, sustainable support that truly changes lives. Our partnership with Save A Warrior UK is about standing with those who have sacrificed so much for us, and we are honoured to support them in their journey.”

