Ukraine, Slovakia Agree To Set Up Eastern European Energy Hub

(MENAFN- IANS) Kyiv, Oct 8 (IANS) Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico have agreed to establish an Eastern European hub, the reported.

"It will strengthen the energy security of both our states and the entire European region," Shmyhal said on Monday after a meeting with Fico near Ukraine's western city of Uzhhorod.

He added that the energy hub aims to utilise Ukraine's storage facilities, develop the Mukachevo-Velke Kapusany electricity interconnector between the two countries, and enhance nuclear energy cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

He further said that Ukraine does not plan to extend its natural gas transit contract with Russia, which expires this year.

However, Shmyhal said that Kyiv remains committed to fulfilling its obligations under the Association Agreement with the European Union and the Energy Charter Treaty.

"I would like to emphasise that Slovakia is the second largest electricity supplier in terms of both emergency and commercial transmission. This allows us to respond to the energy challenges of wartime," the head of the Ukrainian government added.

As Ukrinform news agency reported earlier, on Monday, Shmyhal met with Fico just outside Uzhhorod in western Ukraine. The heads of government discussed cooperation in the field of energy security and infrastructure projects.

Ukraine's state-run energy company Naftogaz and Russia's gas giant Gazprom signed a gas transportation agreement in December 2019.

Last year, Russia transported 14.646 million cubic metres of gas through Ukraine.