One Killed, 12 Injured In Russian Strikes On Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed one and 12 residents of the Donetsk region on Monday, October 7.

Donetsk Region Governor Vadym Filashkin announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, on October 7, the Russians killed one person and wounded seven others in Sloviansk.

Four people were injured in Kostiantynivka and one in Sontsivka.

Filashkin said the total number of of Russian invaders in the Donetsk region (2,801 killed and 6,249 wounded) did not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.