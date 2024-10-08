One Killed, 12 Injured In Russian Strikes On Donetsk Region In Past Day
Date
10/8/2024 5:11:49 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed one and injured 12 residents of the Donetsk region on Monday, October 7.
Donetsk Region Governor Vadym Filashkin announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, on October 7, the Russians killed one person and wounded seven others in Sloviansk.
Four people were injured in Kostiantynivka and one in Sontsivka.
Filashkin said the total number of victims of Russian invaders in the Donetsk region (2,801 killed and 6,249 wounded) did not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
MENAFN08102024000193011044ID1108756642
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.