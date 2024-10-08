Harris Says She Would Not Hold Talks With Putin Without Ukraine's Participation
Date
10/8/2024 5:11:48 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Vice President and Democratic Party presidential candidate Kamala Harris has said she would not meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks on Ukraine without its participation.
She said this in an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes program, Ukrinform reports.
"Not bilaterally without Ukraine, no. Ukraine must have a say in the future of Ukraine," Harris said when asked if she would meet with Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
She added that the United States now supports Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia's unprovoked aggression.
She also reprimanded her rival Donald Trump.
"Donald Trump, if he were president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now," she said, adding that Trump's idea of ending the war on the first day after re-election would mean a surrender.
