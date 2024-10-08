One Killed, 24 Injured In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and 24 others were injured, including four children, in Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Monday, October 7.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, enemy fire and in the past day targeted Prydniprovske, Zymivnyk, Antonivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Novodmytrivka, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Shliakhove, Beryslav, Monastyrske, Mylove and Kherson.

Russian forces struck educational institutions, a cultural institution, a library, an administrative building, and residential areas in the region's towns and villages. In particular, 14 apartment blocks, 15 private houses, and cars were damaged.

On October 7, the Russians launched an airstrike on Kherson, injuring 20 people, including a four-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy.