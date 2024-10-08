Oil Depot In Feodosia Burning For Second Day After Ukrainian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An oil terminal in Feodosia in temporarily occupied Crimea, struck by Ukrainian forces on October 7, has been burning for the second day.

The extent of the fire can be seen on satellite images that were released by the Crimean Wind monitoring group, Ukrinform reports.

"The oil depot in Feodosia continues to burn, already into a second day," the post reads.

Locals reported on social that citizens were being evacuated from private buildings in a nearby area and were also interested in whether "fuel was pumped out of gas stations" located nearby.

On the night of October 6-7, Ukrainian forces launched a successful drone strike on a large oil terminal in temporarily occupied Feodosia. A municipal-level emergency was declared.