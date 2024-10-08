Minister: Azerbaijan's Rich Heritage Positions It For Halal Industry Growth

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
In today's world, interest and demand for the production of food
products based on halal standards are increasing.
This was stated by Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov at
the Azerbaijan Halal Business and tourism Forum held in Baku,
Azernews reports.
"Today, the safety of food products and the delivery of quality
food to consumers are the most important obligations for producers
and traders. In this regard, economic entities involved in the
production and trade of agricultural and food products bear great
responsibility. Meeting the growing food needs of the population
and increasing productivity and quality in the agricultural and
processing industries has become essential for expanding the range
and volume of products," he said.
"Azerbaijan, with its rich cultural heritage and centuries-old
history of Islamic civilisation, has great potential for further
development of the halal industry in the region. Our country's
clean air, fertile soil, and pure water resources create
significant opportunities for the production of ecologically clean
food products. Additionally, Azerbaijan's favourable geographical
position, the hosting of international prestigious events, and the
implementation of major transnational transport projects further
enhance our country's attractiveness as a tourist destination. The
recent influx of tourists from Muslim countries necessitates the
development of the halal food sector and the implementation of
halal tourism standards in our republic. Extensive state support
for the agricultural sector lays the foundation for the growth of
the halal food and tourism sectors," the minister added.
He also emphasised the importance of developing the agricultural
production and processing industry alongside other support measures
to increase profitability in the agricultural sector, ensure
sustainable sales channels, and boost employment.
"The organisation of the processing process based on halal
standards will increase the income of farmers and entrepreneurs by
forming a value chain, boosting demand for agricultural products,
revitalising financial markets, and enhancing export potential. To
achieve sustainable development in this field, it is essential to
evaluate existing global trends, and agricultural and food
production must be aligned with today's challenges. Special
attention and an innovative approach are necessary to grow
high-quality products in agriculture and to achieve the specified
goals," he said.
The minister noted that the forum provides an opportunity for
participants to assess the existing potential and investment
prospects in this sector and to share best practices.
"I hope that the development of this field will further expand
public-private sector cooperation, increase employment, ensure
sustainable economic development, and raise the incomes of farmers
and entrepreneurs. The role of each participant in this platform,
where we are gathered today, is significant, and by taking joint
steps, I believe we can achieve these important goals. I wish
success to the forum participants in their discussions and
decision-making in this direction," the minister concluded.
