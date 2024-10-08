Gaza Turned Into Graveyard After“Brutal” Year: UN Agency

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 8 (NNN-XINHUA) – The year-long“brutal” war has turned the Gaza Strip into a graveyard for tens of thousands, and a sea of rubble, the UN agency for Palestine refugees said.

“Twelve months of brutal war have transformed the Gaza Strip into an unrecognisable sea of rubble, and a graveyard for tens of thousands of Palestinian people, among them, far too many children,” Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said on social X, on the first anniversary of the Gaza conflict.

“One year has passed, and not a day goes by without families in Gaza being subjected to unspeakable suffering, as forced displacement, disease, hunger, and death, have become the daily norm for two million people trapped in a bombed-out and besieged enclave,” Lazzarini said.

“Children have been the first and most to suffer. Beyond the killing and injury, every child in Gaza is traumatised, many with life-long invisible scars. More than 650,000 children are losing another year of learning. Instead of being in classrooms, they are sifting through the rubble in despair and fear,” he said.

Lazzarini noted that, the Middle East is“sinking deeper into conflict, killing, and sheer horrors.”

“The expansion of the war into Lebanon is wreaking havoc on civilians, many forced to relive traumas of the past,” he said.

The Israeli regime has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct 7, 2023.

Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 41,909, with injuries up to 97,303, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement yesterday.– NNN-XINHUA

