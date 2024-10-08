Lebanese Army Command: Forces Deployed All Over Country, Southern Borders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Command, in a statement, affirmed on Tuesday that it had deployed its forces all over the country including the southern borders.

In light of the barbaric from the Israeli forces on different parts of Lebanon, the army has deployed all over the country and taking its national responsibility, said the statement.

It maintains readiness to defend the territory within the available capabilities, based on the decisions and directives of the leadership to protect Lebanon and the military establishment, and to adhere to International Resolution No. 1701 in close coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), it noted.

The Army Command stressed that its priority is protecting the institution, preserving its cohesion, stopping aggression, remaining steadfast, supporting citizens, keeping pace with the displacement crisis, and continuing rescue operations in coordination with agencies, coinciding with preserving civil peace and internal stability.

It expressed its hopes in international efforts to succeed in ending the Israeli aggression as soon as possible.

It is required to preserve national unity to preserve Lebanon, which will overcome this ordeal just as it has overcome past crises and challenges, it added. (end)

