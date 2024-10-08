(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Anode for Li-ion Batteries - Patent Landscape Analysis 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The recognized potential of the silicon-based anode for Li-ion batteries has led to significant investments in bringing this technology to market
Today, the use of silicon-based anodes in Li-ion batteries is becoming a reality, with billions od dollars flowing into silicon anode start-ups (IDTechEx, 2021) and a market for silicon anode material for Li-ion batteries projected to reach $24 billion by 2034 (IDTechEx, 2024). Several material manufacturers, such as Advano, Sila Nanotechnology, Elkem, Group14, NanoGraf, OneD Materials, and Nexeon, have announced the commercial production of silicon active materials for Li-ion batteries.
Likewise, several battery manufacturers have announced the commercial availability of silicon anode Li-ion cells, including Amprius, Sionic Energy (formerly NOHMS), Farasis Energy, Enovix, StoreDot, Samsung, Panasonic, PPES (a joint venture between Toyota and Panasonic), Murata, and Enevate/EnerTech. In the automotive sector, there have been significant strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Tesla acquired battery manufacturer Maxwell Technologies in 2019 and battery start-up SiLion in 2021.
That same year, PPES and Nexeon announced a partnership focused on silicon anode development, and StoreDot entered into a strategic framework agreement with EVE Energy, while partnering with Group14 Technologies to accelerate commercialization of StoreDot's XFC lithium-silicon cells for electric vehicles. Additionally, automotive OEMs such as Daimler, Porsche, and GM have recognized the potential of silicon anodes and have invested in and partnered with silicon anode companies.
In this highly competitive and dynamic environment, it is increasingly crucial to have a strong understanding of the patent landscape and the strategies of key players in technology and intellectual property (IP). To meet this need, the Publisher is releasing a new Silicon Anode Batteries Patent Landscape report, which aims to clarify the current positions of IP players, analyze their IP strategies, and reveal where industry leaders, newcomers, and start-ups are focusing their R&D efforts.
PDF >100 slides Excel file >18,200 patent families Global patenting trends, including time evolution of patent publications, countries of patent filings, etc. Main patent assignees and IP newcomers in the different segments of the supply chain. Key players' IP position and the relative strength of their patent portfolio. Patents categorized by categorized by supply chain segments (materials, anode, battery cell, other battery components). Recent patenting activities of key players. Focus on startups, pure players, and IP newcomers. Excel database containing all patents analyzed in the report, including patent segmentations and hyperlinks to an updated online database.
This report provides a detailed picture of the patent landscape related to Silicon Anode for Li-ion Batteries, covering the whole value chain (anode materials, anode electrode, battery cells, electrolytes, binders, etc.) The report analyzed more than 38,750 patents and patent applications published worldwide up to September 2023, representing more tha18,200 patent families (inventions) relevant to the scope of this report. The patent search strategy has been implemented using advanced search equations in the patent database and by a cautious patent selection performed by the analyst to get the most relevant corpus.
INTRODUCTION
Context & objectives of the report Scope of the report Excel database Basic knowledge of IP to better understand this report Challenges in battery field Main advantages and drawbacks of silicon anode Main challenges and improvement solutions for silicon anode lithium-ion battery
Main trends and IP players
Time evolution of patent publications and main patent applicants Time evolution of patent publications by country Main patent assignees according to the number of their patent families Main patent assignees by companies' typology and originating countries Main start-ups and pure players involved in the patent landscape Timeline of main IP players Historical IP players and new entrants since 2021 Main IP players by supply chain segments (anode material, anode, battery cell) Current legal status of patents (granted, pending, dead) IP leadership of main assignees and evolution from 2021 Geographical coverage of main players' patents IP strategy of main patent applicants (domestic strategy vs. global strategy) Key IP players and newcomers
Recent patenting activity of key players
Samsung, LG Chem/LG Energy Solution, Panasonic/Sanyo, ATL, COSMX, Nexeon, Enevate, Ionobell, Enwires
Focus on start-ups and pure players
Mapping of 290+ startups and pure players involved in the silicon anode battery patent landscape Chinese startups and pure players South Korean startups and pure players Japanese startups and pure players North American startups and pure players European startups and pure players Others (Taiwanese, Israeli, Indian, Singaporean, Australian, etc.)
Focus on IP newcomers since 2021
Mapping of 650+ IP newcomers that published their first patent related silicon anode batteries in 2021 or later. Chinese IP newcomers South Korean IP newcomers Japanese IP newcomers American IP newcomers European IP newcomers Others (Taiwanese, Canadian, Indian, etc.)
ANNEX
Methodology for patent search, selection and analysis Terminology
LG Chem/LG Energy Solution Panasonic/Sanyo Samsung Murata Manufacturing/Sony Toyota ATL (Amperex Technology) COSMX/COSLIGHT Guoxuan High Tech Power Energy/Gotion CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd) Global Graphene SVOLT/Fengchao Energy Technology General Motors NEC SK Group Enevate Resonac (Showa Denko/Hitachi Chemical) Shanshan Energy Technology Mitsubishi Chemical BYD EVE Energy Bosch/SEEO A123 Systems (Wanxiang group) Sunwoda Nissan Tafel New Energy Technology/Zenergy BTR New Energy Material Amprius/Berzelius Nexeon Mitsui Mining & Smelting Envision/AESC Tinci Materials Technology TDK Hitachi JEVE (Tianjin EV Energy) Huawei Hyundai/Kia WeLion New Energy Technology Wacker Chemie BAK Battery Hitachi Maxell GS Yuasa Mitsui Chemicals Tianmu Energy Anode Material CALB (China Aviation Lithium Battery) Yinlong Energy Furukawa Toshiba Kaijin New Energy Technology Smoothway Electronic Materials Kunlunchem Chery Automobile Fujifilm MU Ionic Solutions Ube Corporation Shin Etsu Chemical Sumitomo Electric Industries MGL New Materials Sound Group Zeon FAW (China First Automobile Works) BMW Umicore Sekisui Chemical Capchem Group Novolyte Technologies
