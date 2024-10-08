(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Florida Mesothelioma Center

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Florida, please make compensation a top priority and call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's largest law firms when it comes to compensation for asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma, they get superior results for their clients and they have an office in Tampa, Florida. The Gori Law Firm has enormous capabilities when it comes to assisting people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and or mesothelioma.

"People who worked at a power plant in Florida or anywhere in the nation before the mid-1980s probably had significant exposure to asbestos-especially if they worked in maintenance, as part of a repair crew. as a pipefitter, electrician, welder, a laborer or a supervisor. Power plants used to be encased in asbestos insulation and numerous parts-equipment at a power plant contained asbestos.

"If your husband or dad now lives in Florida and they used to work at a power plant and they now have lung cancer or mesothelioma please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 for a serious conversation about compensation. The Gori Law Firm has no equal in Florida when it comes to client compensation for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer."

Suggestions from the Florida for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.