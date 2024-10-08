(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Taesa, a major player in Brazil's sector, reached a key milestone on October 7, 2024, receiving the installation license for its Tangará Project. This green light allows Taesa to begin construction, marking a significant step for Brazil's power infrastructure.



The Tangará Project emerged from a transmission auction in December 2022, specifically lot 3 of auction 02/2022. It aims to enhance Brazil's northern power grid, spanning 279 kilometers across Maranhão and Pará states.



Financial figures underscore the project's importance. For the 2024-2025 cycle, Tangará boasts a total RAP (Allowed Annual Revenue) of R$ 109.3 million. The ANEEL Capex (Capital Expenditure) stands at R$ 1.117 billion, highlighting the scale of this investment.



Taesa faces a tight timeline. The National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) has set March 2028 as the deadline for Tangará's completion. This gives the company less than four years to bring the project online.







The installation license represents years of planning and environmental studies. It allows Taesa to start building new transmission lines and substations, crucial components of the project.



Tangará aims to meet Brazil's growing energy needs. By strengthening the power grid in Maranhão and Pará, it will improve electricity distribution. This could lead to more reliable power for homes, businesses, and industries in these regions.

Brazil's Energy Grid Expands: Taesa's R$1.1 Billion Tangará Project Approved

The project's success could impact Taesa's stock performance. Traded as TAEE3, the company might attract more investor interest. Energy projects of this scale often appeal to those seeking stable, long-term investments.



Beyond profits, Tangará represents progress. Improved energy transmission can drive economic growth, support new businesses, and enhance quality of life. In Brazil's northern regions, this could bring significant positive changes to communities.



As Taesa moves forward, all eyes will be on their progress. Meeting the 2028 deadline will be challenging but could set a new standard for energy projects in Brazil.



The coming years will reveal if Taesa can transform this opportunity into a lasting contribution to Brazil's energy landscape.

