Katara Arabic Novel Festival Selects Moroccan Novelist Al Wazzani Personality Of Year

Doha: During the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, Moroccan novelist, Tuhami Al Wazzani, has been selected as the 'Personality of the Year' for this edition of the Katara Arabic Festival, which celebrates pioneers of the Arabic novel.

As such, the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) will shed light on the novelist's life and work by holding a photo documenting highlights of his life and work, as well as a symposium discussing the evolution of Moroccan literature from its inception with him all the way to the present-day.

These events are set to take place on Monday, October 14, the second day of the Katara Arabic Novel Festival, which will run during the period of October 13-20.