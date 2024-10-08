AM Best Briefing In Dubai To Explore State Of MENA Insurance Markets Panel To Feature Ceos From Leading UAE Insurance C...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )-- AM Best will host a briefing focused on the insurance markets of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) on 20 November 2024, at Kempinski Central Avenue in Dubai.

At this annual regional event, senior AM Best analysts and leading executives from the (re)insurance will discuss recent developments in the MENA region's markets and anticipate their implications in the short-to-medium term. Included in the programme will be a panel of chief executive officers at key insurance companies in the United Arab Emirates: Abdellatif Abuqurah of Dubai Insurance; Jason Light of Emirates Insurance; Charalampos Mylonas (Haris) of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC); and Dr. Ali Abdul Zahra of National General Insurance (NGI).

Shivash Bhagaloo, managing partner of Lux Actuaries & Consultants, will his present his observations in an additional session regarding implementation of IFRS 17 in the region. The event also will highlight the state of the global and MENA region reinsurance sectors, as well as a talk on insurance ramifications stemming from the major United Arab Emirates floods of April 2024. The programme will be followed by a networking lunch.

Registration for the market briefing, which will take place in the Diamond Ballroom at the Kempinski hotel, begins at 9:00 a.m. GST with introductory comments at 9:30 a.m. Please visit for more information or to register.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit .

