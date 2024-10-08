Congress Lodges Complaint With EC Over ‘Unexplained Slowdown’ In Haryana Trends

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The party on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), alleging deliberate delay in update of leads and results on the poll panel's website for Haryana elections.

Submitting an "urgent memorandum'"before the poll panel, the Congress party complained that during the first two hours between 9 to 11 a.m., there was an "unexplained slowdown in updation of results on the ECI website."

“As you can imagine, this allows bad-faith actors to spin out narratives that undermine the process. You can see examples of it already playing out on social media. Our fear is also that such narratives can then be used by these mala fide actors to influence processes where counting is still underway, i.e., in most of the counting centres," the party said in its complaint to the poll panel.

"We request you to issue immediate directions to your officials to update the website with true and accurate figures, so that false news and malicious narratives can be countered immediately."

Sometime back, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to X and raised questions over alleged discrepancies in the display of numbers at the EC portal.

"... we hope the Election Commission will answer our questions. The results of 10-11 rounds are out... but only four to five rounds are updated on the site," Jairam posted.

He also flagged those "trying to build pressure by sharing outdated and misleading trends."

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also vented similar concerns and asked:“Why this mismatch? Why aren't channels, journalists, and reporters showing the counting from the centres as they usually do?”

He claimed that the EC website was showing slower updates compared to the actual vote counting.

Notably, in Lok Sabha elections 2024 as well, Congress had filed similar complaints before EC, where it claimed that votes for two states Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, together accounting for 120 seats, were counted "slowly," apparently at the orders of "political masters."