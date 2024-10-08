Gaurav Bhatia Hails BJP's Lead In Haryana As 'Victory For Democracy'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday hailed the party's substantial lead in the Haryana Assembly and thanked the public for what he called a "victory for democracy."

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the public. This is not just a win for the BJP but a victory for democracy itself. To those who claim that India's democracy is weakening, the people of India, Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana have given a powerful response. This is a victory for democracy," Bhatia told IANS.

He emphasised that this election is historic, especially in a state like Haryana, where the government typically changes every five years.

"Haryana is known for changing governments every five years, but the BJP is about to make history with a hat-trick victory. This success is due to our unwavering dedication to the public, our honest work, and our transparent approach, presenting the party's report card and seeking the people's blessings," he said.

Bhatia also remarked on the importance of waiting for the final results but expressed confidence in the BJP's win.

"Based on the trends, it would not be wrong to say that we should wait for the final outcome. But whether it's farmers, wrestlers, or the Constitution, everyone is standing with the BJP. Congress, on the other hand, has faltered once again -- whose field product is never launched, and this time they are out with a hit wicket," he said.

Turning his attention to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Bhatia called them "historic" and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for correcting a past mistake by abrogating Article 370.

"The mistake made by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru has been corrected by PM Modi through the abrogation of Article 370. This Article was meant to be temporary, but the Congress and other parties, due to their appeasement politics, lacked the courage to abolish it," he stated.

"PM Modi took the bold step, and the entire country celebrated. Today, we are seeing the results of this decision, as the public has come out in large numbers to vote. This clearly shows that not only is India's democracy alive, but it is thriving and strong," Bhatia concluded.