Dr. Dana Bakheet to Showcase KFSHRC's Breakthroughs at Global Health Exhibition

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is making significant strides in healthcare innovation through its cutting-edge precision medicine initiatives. The hospital's commitment to advancing patient care is evident in its new genetic diagnosis protocol for zero undiagnosed infectious diseases and its in-house CAR-T cell production.

Dr. Dana Bakheet, a Clinical Genomics Scientist at KFSHRC, will showcase these groundbreaking advancements at the upcoming Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh from October 21-23. "I am thrilled to share KFSHRC's recent breakthroughs in genetic diagnosis, especially our metagenomic sequencing protocol," Dr. Bakheet stated. "This innovative approach is revolutionizing the detection of infectious diseases, enabling more accurate and timely diagnoses, and ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes."

KFSHRC's metagenomic sequencing protocol has demonstrated remarkable speed and accuracy in identifying pathogens within 24 hours. By overcoming the limitations of traditional diagnostic methods, this protocol has been successfully applied to over 100 patients, providing timely and effective interventions, particularly for antibiotic-resistant or unexplained infections.

In addition to its infectious disease diagnostics, KFSHRC is also at the forefront of personalized medicine. Its Clinical Pharmacogenomics Service tailors drug treatments to individual patients' genetic profiles, minimizing adverse reactions and optimizing treatment outcomes. This service is currently being expanded to include a broader range of specialties and the development of an inclusive genomic database to ensure equitable access to personalized care for all patients in Saudi Arabia.

Recognizing the growing burden of chronic diseases, including cancer, KFSHRC has established an in-house CAR-T cell production facility. This innovative approach significantly reduces treatment delays and costs, enabling patients to receive life-saving therapies more efficiently and affordably.

KFSHRC's commitment to excellence in healthcare has been widely recognized. For the second consecutive year, the hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the world's top 250 academic medical centers. Moreover, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings, it has been honored as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Middle East.





