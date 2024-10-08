Avolta Celebrates Duty-Free Contract Win At Turkey’S New Çukurova International Airport

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta celebrates duty-free contract win at Turkey's new Çukurova International Airport

08.10.2024 / 06:44 CET/CEST

Leading global experience player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) further extends its presence in Turkey, announcing its first duty-free contract win at the brand new Çukurova International Airport. Avolta will make travelers happier through a locally-inspired offering across its 1,000 m2 duty free space within the Departures and Arrivals areas. Recently inaugurated in the southern province of Mersin in Turkey, the new airport services a range of domestic and international destinations, with a capacity of 9 million passengers, enhancing connectivity and supporting tourism and commercial activities in the area. The new stores draw heavily on local inspiration, aligning with the company's commitment to create a strong sense of place for travelers through a territory-inspired offering. Travelers can shop all the core product categories, including perfumes & cosmetics from world-renowned brands, a selection of duty-free wines and spirits, as well as tobacco products, local and international sweets, chocolates, and candies, accessories including fashion items, toys, and unique products of the region.



Isabel Zarza, CEO of Southern Europe Avolta, commented:“It is a privilege to play a significant role in the development of Çukurova International Airport, a key transportation hub for both domestic and international flights. As a global player, we are dedicated to providing a more holistic offering to our valued partners and we are very happy to be able to showcase this commitment here in Turkey, in line with Avolta's Destination 2027 strategy, making the journey as rewarding as the destination and providing an enjoyable experience for all travelers.”



Göksu GÜNEY, Deputy General Manager of KZV Airports, the operator of Cukurova International Airport, said: "Cukurova International Airport, which we at KZV Airports have built and operate using the latest technology, is one of the most important aviation investments in Turkey and the world, especially in the Cukurova region, with a capacity of 9 million passengers and a main runway and an auxiliary runway of 3,500 metres in length, enabling the largest passenger aircraft to land and take off. We are working hard to make a significant contribution to the development of our country and Çukurova in terms of economy, tourism and trade, and to provide a pleasant travel experience for our domestic and international guests. With Avolta joining us, we are pleased to bring together strong brands from the world and our country, with a more comprehensive choice in our commercial areas for our passengers travelling from all over the world”.



Çukurova International Airport expands Avolta's footprint in Turkey, where the company is already present in Antalya International Airport, Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, Kayseri Arkilet International Airport, Zafer Airport, operating travel retail and F&B spaces.

