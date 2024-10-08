Original-Research: 029 Group SE (Von Nuways AG)

Original-Research: 029 Group SE - from NuWays AG

08.10.2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute advice or an invitation to conclude certain transactions.

Classification of NuWays AG to 029 Group SE Company Name: 029 Group SE ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0

Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Hold from: 08.10.2024 Target price: EUR 14.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr

H1 figures: Emerald Stay divestment with positive P&L impact



Topic: 029 published H1 2024 figures which were marked by the positive contributions from the successful divestment of Emerald Stay, but also the further positive developments of the group's key holding, Limestone Capital.



In H1, the group's net income stood at € 0.7m, comparing to previous year's € 0.4m loss. Besides lower other operating expenses (from € 0.32m to € 0.18m), this was carried by a € 0.94m other operating income related to the divestment of Emerald Stay in February. As a reminder, 029 sold it's 5.2% stake in Emerald Stay. The transaction is expected to generate roughly € 1.6m gross proceeds, reflecting a realized multiple on the FY23 book value of around 2.3x and 2.7x on the invested capital.



Limestone Capital, the group's key holding (84.2% of NAV, eNuW), continues to grow its portfolio. In May, the company opened Aethos Sardina, a 57-room 5 star hotel. With this, seven hotels are operational with the 8th (Madrid) likely to become operational during Q3 2025.



What's more, Limestone spearheaded a € 40m Series A financing round for MYNE Homes, Europe's leading managed co-ownership provider for premium vacation homes in Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, France, Sweden and Croatia. With its technology-driven platform, MYNE allows individuals to pool resources and invest in premium vacation homes, making ownership much easier and more affordable.



Changes in management board. On July 1st, 2024, Leon Sander succeeded Lorin Van Nuland, who has decided to step down as CEO in consultation with the Administrative Board, as new Managing Director. Leon Sander has actively supported 029 Group SE since its foundation and has already been a member of the Administrative Board.



Current portfolio overview. Besides Limestone, the group's portfolio also comprises TRIP Drinks (10.1% of NAV, eNuW), UK's leading CBD oils and drinks brand, which is progressing with its geographic expansion, hotelbird (3.9% of NAV, eNuW), Brother's Bond (1.5% of NAV, eNuW) and fjör (0.3% of NAV, eNuW), which are all showing operational developments in line with expectations.



029 Group remains a HOLD with an unchanged € 14 PT based on a sum-of- he-parts valuation with a 5% holding discount.

You can download the research here:

For additional information visit our website:

Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web:

Email: ...

LinkedIn:

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

