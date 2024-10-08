Occupation Will Eventually Pay Price For Gaza Genocide : Turkish President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Israel will eventually pay the price for the genocide that has been going on in Gaza for a year.

"Exactly 365 days ago, 50,000 of our brothers and sisters, mostly children and women, were brutally murdered," Erdogan wrote in an X post.

"Hospitals, places of worship belonging to different faiths, and in Gaza are no longer standing. Many journalists, representatives of civil society organizations and ambassadors of peace are no longer among us," he added.

"What is dying in Gaza, Palestine, and nowadays in Lebanon is not just women, children, babies, innocent civilians; it is humanity (and) the international system that is expected to serve humanity," he wrote on X.

"For a year, what has been killed before the eyes of the world is humanity itself and all of humanity's hopes for the future," he said, stressing that Israel's policy of genocide and occupation must come to an end.

"A world in which no account is held for the Gaza genocide will ever find peace," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

