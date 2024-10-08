Malaysia Calls On International Community To Unite And Take Decisive Action Against Israel

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Malaysia has called on the international community to unite, take decisive action, and hold Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people.

"The time to act has come," the Malaysian Foreign said Tuesday in a statement marking the one-year anniversary of the Israeli regimes atrocities against Palestine.

Malaysia, the ministry stated, reiterated its strong support for the Palestinian peoples struggle for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"Malaysia will continue to work with like-minded countries to ensure Palestines full membership in the United Nations (UN)," it added.

Throughout this year, it stated, the regime of Israel has killed an average of 115 Palestinians each day and injured another 274, most of whom are elderly, women, and innocent children.

