Masdar Hosted World Future Energy Summit 2025 To Champion Regional Energy Growth As Investment And Energy Capacity Booms

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Middle East's role as a new global fuels hub, the potential impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transformation, and potential pathways to a sustainable and resilient future are a trio of critical issues to be explored when the World Future Energy Summit returns to Abu Dhabi National Centre (ADNEC) from January 14-16 as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025 (ADSW).Hosted by Masdar, Abu Dhabi's World Future Energy Summit - now globally recognised as the world's premier business event focused on future energy and sustainability - will bring together pioneering energy sector minds, policy and decision-makers, and industry innovators to demonstrate, discuss and debate cutting-edge solutions and trends shaping a sustainable and resilient energy future.This collaborative summit will laser in on the predominant trends and principal learnings from the 2024 event. It will explore the Middle East's potential as an international hub for the advancement of clean energy, sector investment, and how AI developments can drive the energy sector forward.The summit will explore broader regional trends, bringing together the global players who can help the UAE achieve its goal of increasing the proportion of clean energy in the country's overall mix from its current level of 27.83 per cent to 32 per cent by 2030.Ambition is the key to realising this objective, and the Middle East's projected US$75.63 billion in investments in renewable energy by 2030 is certainly ambitious. Encompassing 116 renewable energy projects ranging from solar and wind to carbon capture and energy storage, these projects are the foundation of the next phase of the region's clean energy transition. From 2019 to 2022, the UAE specifically has doubled its renewable energy capacity as part of the UAE Energy Strategy's goal of tripling the installed capacity by 2030, working towards commitments surrounding energy transition targets made at COP28 as part of the UAE Consensus. In 2023, the UAE achieved a growth of 70 per cent in installed renewable energy capacity, which reached 6.1 GW and made progress in renewable energy competitive indicators, including a jump from sixth to second place in the indicator of per capita energy consumption from renewable energy sources in the latest Statistical Review of World Energy, prepared by the Energy Institute.Masdar Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said:“Masdar's pioneering and innovative track record as the UAE's clean energy powerhouse provides demonstrable evidence of the UAE's ambitious clean energy goals and the region's growing prominence as a sustainability leader. As a founding host and longstanding supporter of the World Future Energy Summit, we look forward to working with global partners, leaders and innovators to enable solutions to some of the world's most pressing climate challenges.”“The World Future Energy Summit is not just another industry event-it's the heart of innovation and collaboration for building a sustainable energy future at a critical juncture,” said Leen AlSebai, General Manager of RX Middle East and Head of the World Future Energy Summit.“Energy demands and landscapes are constantly evolving, and our 2025 edition will draw on key trends and learnings from 2024 to continue propelling the industry forward. As we chart a sustainable future, we'll place special focus on the Middle East's role in the future of fuels and a carbon-neutral approach to economic growth.”Summit host, Masdar, a key enabler of the UAE's vision as a global leader in sustainability and climate action, will emphasise the need for cross-sector collaboration to achieve global energy transition goals in support of the tripling of global renewable capacity set out in the historic UAE Consensus.The 2025 edition will spotlight how countries across the region and internationally are capitalising on emerging clean energy opportunities. It will feature exclusive sessions exploring the evolving strategies of regional and international energy companies as they lead the charge towards decarbonisation, spurred by commitments made at COP28 in the UAE.Bridging Global and Regional Clean Energy AgendasThe summit's agenda will reflect the UAE's ambitious clean energy goals and the region's growing prominence as a sustainability leader. From massive solar projects such as the 1.8 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to innovative developments like Dubai's waste-to-energy project and the Al Ajban photovoltaic projects, the UAE is laying the groundwork for a sustainable future. Currently, the total value of the nation's completed renewable and clean energy projects now stands at over US$45 bn.Dedicated conference streams will discuss these landmark projects and their contributions toward the UAE Energy Strategy 2050. The event will also highlight the Emirates' rising stature in the global green hydrogen market, with recent reports ranking it first in hydrogen market readiness in the Middle East.Speaking at the summit in January, Faisal Rashid, Senior Director, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, will take part in a panel discussion on Energy Efficiency: Balancing cost, incentives, and sustainability, and sees the summit as a key enabler in promoting the UAE's clean energy strategies; "My main objective is to leverage this international platform to promote energy efficiency and sustainability practices, share our expertise in energy strategy activation, and exchange knowledge with other professionals in the field,” said Rashid.“Participating in this event highlights our commitment to advancing the UAE's clean energy strategy and Net Zero targets. By collaborating with industry leaders and sharing best practices, we can strengthen our position as a key global hub for sustainable energy solutions, driving economic growth while promoting a healthier environment and a better quality of life for future generations."AI and the Future of EnergyAI is a major theme woven into all seven of the summit's conference streams. AI's role in transforming energy ecosystems will be a topic of deep exploration, given the technology's potential to optimise energy use, forecast demand, and enhance production efficiency as global consumption levels grow. In-depth discussions will probe how AI can be integrated into energy infrastructure without compromising sustainability efforts.A Global Platform for Future Energy and SustainabilityWith over 400 global companies and 350 industry speakers anticipated to take part, the World Future Energy Summit 2025 will serve as a nexus for investment, innovation, and knowledge exchange across industries. The event will include six exhibition tracks, covering solar energy, EcoWASTE, water, clean energy, smart cities, and climate & environment, and will spotlight regional leaders like Masdar which aims to expand its global renewable energy capacity to 100 GW by 2030.Seven conference streams will provide in-depth discussions on topics such as Pathways to 1.5°C , which explores strategies for navigating a low-carbon transition and global climate goals, as well as dedicated programmes around Water and Food Security, Sustainable Cities, Waste Management through a strategic partnership with Tadweer, Abu Dhabi's waste management arm and Green Finance, a topic that has been bought to the forefront since the last edition of COP A dedicated focus on women in energy through initiatives like CLIX, a platform supporting women in the sector and start-ups, will ensure comprehensive and inclusive dialogue, as well as placing a spotlight on innovation and the role of entrepreneurs in tackling some of the most critical challenges of our time.“Energy transition is no longer a future ambition-it's a present-day reality transforming how businesses and governments operate,” said David Cullerier, Head of Business Development, AMEA, ENGIE, who will also address the summit.“At World Future Energy Summit 2025, we will explore the practical steps needed to accelerate this transition, especially within the Middle East, and outline how our investments in low-carbon technologies are reshaping the future of energy. We look forward to sharing insights on how businesses can align their strategies with the global push towards sustainability.”A Blueprint for a Sustainable FutureThe 2025 edition of the World Future Energy Summit will also explore the role of the Middle East in creating a new trade network for clean energy, with key initiatives across the region, featuring UAE-based companies such as ACWA Power, leading the way.By incorporating past learnings and focusing on the potential of artificial intelligence enhancing energy systems and AI's impact therein, the World Future Energy Summit 2025 will continue to build the blueprint for a sustainable future, driving impactful solutions globally. As the Middle East advances toward becoming a central hub for future fuels, the summit will be the platform where actionable insights and partnerships are forged, laying the foundation for a sustainable, prosperous future for an industry pivoting in the wake of increasing global demands for climate change action and energy security.

