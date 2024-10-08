Mohammed Azharuddin Appears Before ED In Hyderabad In Money Laundering Case

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Indian men's team captain and leader Mohammed Azharuddin has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad in relation to a money laundering case, PTI reported on October 8 citing officials.

