Mohammed Azharuddin Appears Before ED In Hyderabad In Money Laundering Case
Date
10/8/2024 3:21:07 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Indian men's cricket team captain and congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad in relation to a money laundering case, PTI reported on October 8 citing officials.
This is a breaking story, more updates coming...
