Data Monetization Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 22.1% By 2031, Claims AMR

The data monetization grows due to increased enterprise data, advancements in big data analytics, and the need for new revenue streams.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data monetization market size generated $2.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Covid-19 Scenario:1. Many government organizations and FinTech market players focused on generating revenue streams by monetizing the data as changes in work culture and adoption of cloud infrastructure led to the continuous rise in the volume of enterprise data. This factor positively impacted the data monetization market during the Covid-19 pandemic.2. Moreover, many buyers preferred e-commerce platforms for shopping. This led to generation of a massive amount of data. So, market players tapped on monetization opportunities.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 380 Pages) at:Surge in volume of enterprise data, technological advancements in big data & analytics solutions, and rise in importance of generating new revenue streams from data volumes drive the growth of the global data monetization market. However, privacy and security concerns restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in deployment among telecom service providers and an increase in awareness regarding potential benefits of data monetization create new opportunities in the coming years.The Data Monetization Market is gaining momentum as organizations increasingly recognize the value of leveraging data to generate revenue. This market involves the process of using data to create economic benefits, either by selling or exchanging data or by utilizing insights to improve business performance and decision-making.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global data monetization market based on component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.Based on components, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 24.6% from 2021 to 2030.For Report Customization:Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment contributed to the largest share of the global data monetization industry in 2020, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the retail & e-commerce segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.0% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global data monetization market analyzed in the research include Accenture, Adastra Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Monetize Solutions, Inc., Reltio, ALC, Optiva, Inc. (Redknee Solutions Inc.), and Mahindra ComViva.Challenges:1. Data Privacy Concerns: Ensuring compliance with regulations while monetizing data.2. Data Quality and Management: Ensuring the accuracy and reliability of data for monetization purposes.3. Security Risks: Protecting data from breaches while maximizing its value.4. The market is expected to experience significant growth as businesses continue to invest in technologies like AI, machine learning, and blockchain, which enhance data monetization opportunities.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: /purchase-optionsOther Trending Reports:1. Data Center Security Market Size Overview2. Data Virtualization Market Size OverviewAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions."

