Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 18 Shahed Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces shot down 18 strikes drones that Russian have used to attack Ukraine since the evening of October 7.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

From 19:00 on October 7 to 08:30 on October 8, the Russians struck the Odesa region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired from temporarily occupied Crimea and 19 attack UAVs launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroy two out of three Kinzhal missiles, 32 drones

All enemy drones were destroyed in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Ternopil regions. One strike drone returned to Russia, the Air Force said.

On the evening of October 7, Russian forces struck the Odesa port infrastructure with a ballistic missile, killing a Ukrainian citizen and wounding five foreigners.