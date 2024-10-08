Aprecomm Teams Up With Qualcomm To Boost Network Application Intelligence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Aprecomm integrates components of the Qualcomm® Service Defined Wi-Fi framework to enrich its AI-powered Application Awareness & Prioritization engine and advance the self-optimizing and self-healing capabilities for home and business networks everywhere.

PARIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprecomm ( ), the intuitive and customer experience provider, announced today that it has leveraged elements of the Qualcomm Service Defined Wi-Fi framework to enhance its Application Awareness & Prioritization software.

According to Statista (January 2024 ), a massive 257 billion mobile applications were downloaded by consumers in 2023. Network-intensive applications requiring low latency coupled with consistently high and uninterrupted bandwidth-including gaming and video-occupied the most popular categories in another study by Statista in April 2023 . Now more than ever, service providers must build additional intelligence into their networks to monitor, analyze

and optimize the application quality of experience based on every user's unique and changing needs.

"This moves us one step closer to our mission of creating intuitive, zero-touch self-supporting networks," said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm. "Today, more than ever, consumers rely on broadband to enhance leisure time and support business productivity-by teaming up with Qualcomm Technologies we've increased our capability to automatically tune the performance of every application based on its specific functional needs with zero intervention from either the service provider or the consumer."

Working in tandem, Aprecomm's sophisticated quality of experience engine monitors and analyzes

WiFi traffic flows at the deep packet level and then uses the Qualcomm Service Defined Wi-Fi APIs to dynamically prioritize the application flow to deliver an optimal end-user experience.



"Qualcomm Technologies is thrilled to collaborate with Aprecomm by integrating elements of our Qualcomm Service Defined Wi-Fi technology framework to enhance their AI-powered Application Awareness & Prioritization engine," said Ganesh Swaminathan, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "With this technology integration, we are helping Aprecomm to deliver exceptional network intelligence and optimization, ensuring that both home and business users can enjoy seamless, high-quality experiences. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation in connectivity and empowering service providers to prioritize customer experience."

Serving both residential and business subscribers, Aprecomm's CX suite helps broadband service providers transform their approach to connectivity, ensuring that consumers can enjoy online experiences without wasting time managing their WiFi networks. By using sophisticated artificial intelligence-including a unique quality of experience algorithm-Aprecomm is paving the way to intuitive zero-touch networks by taking a self-optimizing and self-healing approach to managed WiFi, tuning the network to the unique needs of each user and the application they are using. The partnership adds immediate value to both Aprecomm's and Qualcomm Technologies' product offerings enabling the companies to capitalize on the growing trend of service providers putting customer experience at the top of their agendas.

On the back end, Aprecomm's advanced analytics and automated support tools provide access to real-time data enabling service providers to monitor end-to-end network performance-on both the access and customer premises sides of the network-to predict and resolve problems before they reach the subscriber. Its CX suite is field-proven to increase subscriber satisfaction and reduce operational costs-service providers have seen multiple improvements[1] across 100% of their networks such as a 62% reduction in truck rolls, a 35% improvement in first-call resolutions and a 30% reduction in call resolution times.

