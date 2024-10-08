Moph Promotes Awareness On Gulf School Health Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Public (MoPH) participated in the celebration of the Gulf School Health Day on September 30.

To mark the occasion, the MoPH handed out approximately 15,000 health awareness pamphlets in Arabic and English to 321 and private schools, with the aim of raising health awareness and promoting healthy lifestyles among male and female students at all academic levels in the State of Qatar. Distribution efforts are still ongoing to cover the remaining in the country.

The awareness materials included several important health topics, most notably, healthy food, the importance of drinking water, preventing the risks of exposure to intense sunlight, proper sneezing and coughing etiquette, the benefits of physical activity, and the risks associated with the overuse of electronic devices, among other diverse health issues.

Dr. Salah Alyafei, Acting Director of the Health Promotion Department at the MoPH, stated that enhancing health awareness activities is part of implementing the Third National Health Strategy 2024-2030 priority (Improved Population Health and Wellbeing), which aims to foster a more health-conscious population.

He stressed the importance of encouraging all age groups, particularly students, to adopt healthy lifestyles and promote sound health behaviours to create a healthy society.

Dr Alyafei added that proper health education and awareness should start from a young age to benefit current and future generations.