UDST Hosts Energy Industry Conference In Partnership With Petroskills

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology, in collaboration with PetroSkills, successfully hosted a focusing on“Managing the Transition in Competency-Based and Development in the Industry.”

The event brought together leaders from oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors, alongside officials, to address key trends and challenges in competency-based learning within the energy industry.

The conference highlighted the increasing importance of adapting to the rapid transformations in the energy sector by building a skilled and specialized workforce. It also emphasized the importance of competency-based continuous learning in empowering professionals to face the challenges of this transformation, particularly through integrating advanced digital technologies, promoting a safety culture, and developing risk management skills related to renewable energy and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST stated: "We are delighted to host this conference in partnership with PetroSkills. This event has provided an ideal platform to explore ways of enhancing competency-based learning to address the challenges of the energy transition. We are committed to equipping the workforce with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in this vital field."

Hamad Al Kuwari, Director of Continuing and Professional Education at UDST said:“The conference provided invaluable insights into the latest trends in competency-based learning and development. It was a great opportunity for professionals to engage in discussions that will shape the future of workforce development in the energy sector.”

Ford Brett, CEO PetroSkills stated:“Our partnership with UDST has been a great success and we were delighted to be part of this conference in Doha. The energy industry is facing major challenges, such as the need for clean energy, new business models, emerging technologies, and the reallocation of oil and gas professionals to low-carbon or renewable energy. These challenges are driving the requirement for new skills and competencies. This event has been an ideal platform for sharing new ideas to address these challenges and deliver solutions that work in this region and beyond.”

This conference has reinforced UDST's commitment to supporting QNV 2030 by highlighting innovation, advancing education, and contributing to the sustainable development of the energy sector. Through this partnership, the university reaffirms its ongoing dedication to developing highly qualified professionals capable of driving transformation within the energy industry.