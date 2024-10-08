Kenyan President Welcomes Minister Of Labour

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

President of the Republic of Kenya H E William Ruto met with of Labour H E Dr. Ali Bin Smaikh Al Marri during his visit to the Kenyan capital Nairobi, on the occasion of the convening of the Qatar-Kenya Joint Committee in the field of Labour. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries in the labour sector and ways to support and develop them.