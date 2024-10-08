Kenyan President Welcomes Minister Of Labour
Date
10/8/2024 3:02:26 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
President of the Republic of Kenya H E William Ruto met with Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali Bin Smaikh Al Marri during his visit to the Kenyan capital Nairobi, on the occasion of the convening of the Qatar-Kenya Joint Committee in the field of Labour. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries in the labour sector and ways to support and develop them.
MENAFN08102024000063011010ID1108756172
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.