Armed Forces Holds Seminar On Innovative Energy Solutions

Doha: The research, experiments and development centre of the organised a on innovative solutions in defence under the auspices of Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and in the presence of Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit.

The seminar was attended by an elite of professors and experts from local and international academic and research institutions, where they discussed ways to innovate sustainable energy in the defence field and enhance dialogue between academics, scientists, and specialized engineers. The seminar focused on interacting with experts in the sustainable energy sector at the local and international levels, exchanging knowledge, transferring technology, and encouraging scientific research and innovation, which contributes to stimulating energy progress and sustainable development in defence.

At the conclusion of the seminar, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces delivered a speech in which he thanked the speakers for the information they had provided, which represented Qatar National Vision 2030. He stressed the keenness of the Armed Forces to develop innovative energy in defence, urging for more efforts to achieve the aspired goals.

A number of the Armed Forces senior leaders and officers attended the seminar.