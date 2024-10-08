Big Data Security Market Size Projected To Reach USD $54,237 Million By 2027 Growing With 18.8% Of CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Big Data Security

Rise in digitization trends and production of digital data, increasing data privacy & security concerns drive the growth of the global big data security market.

According to the report, the global big data security size was projected at $13.72 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $54.23 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2027.Rise in digitization trends and production of digital data, and increasing data privacy & security concerns drive the growth of the global big data security market. On the other hand, huge amount of data that call for minute analyzation impedes the growth to some extent. However, advancements in big data techniques are projected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Big Data Security Market:1. The outbreak of the pandemic made business organizations take recourse to remote working culture. This resulted in tons of additional raw data generation. Which augmented online activities along with increase in the number of cyber-attacks; thus, driving the big data security frameworks and solutions.2. This drift is likely to continue post pandemic as well, as the demand for improved security of confidential corporate assets would always subsist.Based on solution, the data security analytics segment contributed to around one-fifth of the global data security market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027, owing to introduction of actionable intelligence to reduce data loss, and the prioritization of network-based paradigms. The data governance and compliance segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 24.9% throughout the forecast period, due to increasing risk factors on enterprise data. Based on deployment, the on premise segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global data security market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2027. Surge in number of cloud cyber-attacks and competition among SME's are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the segment. At the same time, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.5% throughout the forecast period, due to its cost-efficient feature.Based on region, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global data security market, owing to growing adoption of big data solutions by several industry verticals. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. Growing virtualization across industries and adoption of cloud computing are promoting the demand for cloud-based big data security solutions in various countries like China, Japan, India & Singapore in the Asia Pacific region. Key players in the industry-IBM CorporationMicrosoft CorporationOracle CorporationMicro Focus PlcGoogle LLCAmazon Web Services Inc.,HPECheckpoint Software Technologies Inc.Fireeye Inc.Talend Inc.

The Big Data Security Market focuses on securing large volumes of data generated by businesses and individuals. As organizations increasingly adopt big data analytics to gain insights, the need to protect sensitive information grows. Key elements of big data security include encryption, identity and access management (IAM), security information and event management (SIEM), and advanced threat protection.Market Drivers:1. Rising Data Breaches: The increasing frequency of cyberattacks and data breaches is pushing organizations to invest in robust security measures.2. Growth of Big Data Analytics: As companies across industries rely more on big data for decision-making, the need to secure this data grows.3. Regulatory Compliance: Data privacy laws like GDPR, CCPA, and others demand stringent security measures for handling large data sets.4. Cloud Adoption: The widespread use of cloud platforms for data storage and processing increases the need for secure cloud environments. Rising Data Breaches: The increasing frequency of cyberattacks and data breaches is pushing organizations to invest in robust security measures.2. Growth of Big Data Analytics: As companies across industries rely more on big data for decision-making, the need to secure this data grows.3. Regulatory Compliance: Data privacy laws like GDPR, CCPA, and others demand stringent security measures for handling large data sets.4. Cloud Adoption: The widespread use of cloud platforms for data storage and processing increases the need for secure cloud environments. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. 