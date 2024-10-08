New Murabba: Pioneering a New Era of Urban Living at Expo Real

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, KSA, 7 October 2024: New Murabba Development Company, a Public Investment Fund company, is set to make a significant impact at Expo Real 2024, the premier real estate and investment trade fair held in Munich from October 7th to 9th.

New Murabba will leverage this global platform to highlight its groundbreaking destination and the attractive investment opportunities it offers to international players. The new, modern downtown is poised to champion urban living in Riyadh, offering a unique blend of innovation, sustainability, and a high quality of life. New Murabba is set to exhibit its vibrant districts, representing a fusion of global influences and Saudi heritage. The centerpiece of this architectural marvel is The Mukaab, which will host the world's largest immersive experience and emphasize the city's urban nature. Additionally, New Murabba will spotlight its efficient transportation and eco-friendly infrastructure while illustrating how technology enriches urban experiences, including navigation and cultural engagement.

“Expo Real provides an invaluable platform to showcase New Murabba's vision and readiness for international collaboration,” said Michael Dyke, CEO of New Murabba Development Company. “We are confident that our world-class destination will resonate with investors and stakeholders seeking opportunities in the dynamic Saudi Arabian real estate market. New Murabba is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of urban living in the Kingdom and globally. We are excited to foster international partnerships to realize our vision of a vibrant destination where people can live, work, and visit.”

New Murabba's presence at Expo Real will feature key sessions highlighting its vision and progress. Some of the sessions to look out for include "Planning Liveable Cities and Creating Quality of Life in Fast Growing Urban Areas of Saudi Arabia," presented by Carl Schibrowski, Chief Development Officer, as part of the Expo Real Main Program. Thomas Haag, Development Director of Mixed-Use Vertical Assets, will also host "Saudi Talks, Development Update, New Murabba" at the Saudi Invest Pavilion. Senior Director Development, Sami Alomar, will participate in the discussion panel “How the Saudi Giga Projects are contributing to KSA’s economic landscape and the realization of Vision 2030.”





