CANON MIDDLE EAST BOLSTERS ITS SCANNER PORTFOLIO WITH THE NEW imageFORMULA DR-S350NW

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 7 October 2024 – Canon Middle East expands its market leading portfolio with the new imageFORMULA DR–S350NW - a compact and secure A4 desktop scanner which is designed with speed, efficiency, and quality in mind. Suitable for businesses of every type and size, including education, legal, healthcare, and small offices, the scanner is easy and convenient to use and can operate without the need for a PC connection or the need to install any driver or software.



The imageFORMULA DR-S350NW features Canon’s web embedded application, CaptureOnTouch Lite Web, which allows users to connect quickly and easily - and scan directly, using a computer or mobile web browser. Through the direct job scanning function, preconfigured scan workflow jobs can be setup on the scanner itself, allowing users to easily send documents to various output destinations, such as shared folders, Teams, email and FTP servers.

The scanner comes equipped with a large 4.3” colour LCD touch panel screen and includes a customisable menu - this allows users to edit and check scanning jobs and preview scanned images directly, helping to improve quality control. The new imageFORMULA DR-S350NW also offers flexible connectivity options with USB, LAN and WiFi interfaces and is compatible with both 2.5Ghz and 5GHz WiFi frequencies.



The imageFORMULA DR-S350NW is compliant with the latest WPA3 standards – which helps ensure robust encryption and the safeguarding of sensitive information against cyber threats. The scanner also includes a number of advanced security features, such as user access restriction controls and document encryption technology, which protects information as it passes through the device, even in shared working environments.



Marc Bory, Vice President, Digital Printing & Solutions, Marketing & Innovation at Canon Europe said: “Today’s hybrid working world brings challenges for many businesses - employees still need fast access to documents and information must be shared efficiently to ensure optimal collaboration. The new imageFORMULA DR-S350NW is designed to meet these needs, with its secure and efficient capabilities, it is ideal for supporting both small offices and employees of larger organisations, wherever they may be working.”







