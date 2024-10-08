Gensol Engineering Limited appoints Ankit Jain as Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 07, 2024: Gensol Engineering Limited (BSE: 542851, NSE: GENSOL), a leading player in the renewable energy sector specializing in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and electric mobility solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ankit Jain as the Chief Financial Officer. Ankit will be succeeding Jabir Mahendi Aga, who is moving into an expanded leadership role within Gensol Group.



Ankit brings over 20 years of extensive experience across finance and accounting functions, including fundraising, M&A, investor relations, corporate governance, auditing, and taxation. In his current role, he will work with the Gensol Engineering leadership to execute strategies for establishing a solid financial foundation and enhancing corporate governance for the company.



Commenting on the appointment, Anmol Singh Jaggi, Chairman and Managing Director, Gensol Engineering Limited said, "We are delighted to welcome Ankit to the Gensol team as our new CFO. I am positive that Ankit's extensive experience in finance and leadership roles, and his expertise in driving strategic financial initiatives will be invaluable in helping Gensol lead the energy transition. I extend my best wishes for his success in this new role and look forward to working closely with Ankit to propel Gensol to new heights.”



Speaking on his new role, Ankit Jain said: “I am honored to assume the role of CFO at Gensol Engineering and see it as a great opportunity to contribute to the energy transition in a meaningful way. I am committed to working with the senior leadership and board members to establish a robust financial strategy. Together, we will drive innovation and sustainable growth, positioning Gensol as a leader in the renewable energy sector.”



Ankit previously held the position of Vice President - Finance at Zetwerk India. Throughout his extensive professional journey, he has also held key positions in various companies such as Baker Hughes, Philips Lighting, GE Oil & Gas and KPMG, where he played a crucial role in shaping and scaling these organizations. He holds a Master's degree from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.







